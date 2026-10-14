THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIES & COMMERCE, UT LADAKH PRESENTS ‘THE FIFTH SEASON: A FASHION STORY FROM LADAKH’ AT LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (FDCI)

The showcase brings Ladakh's indigenous textiles and craftsmanship to the runway, featuring designers Zilzom and Namza Couture alongside women-led artisanal enterprises Changra Ladakh and Charkha Ladakh

New Delhi, October 2026: The Department of Industries & Commerce, Union Territory of Ladakh will present ‘The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh’ at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on 18th October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi at 5:30PM.. Bringing together contemporary fashion and the region's rich artisanal heritage, the showcase will feature Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo and Namza Couture by Padma Yangchan, alongside two women-led artisanal enterprises, Changra Ladakh and Charkha Ladakh. Together, they will offer a distinctive perspective on Ladakh's textile traditions, craftsmanship and cultural identity, moving beyond its familiar mountain landscapes to explore the creative communities and practices that define the region.

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Stanzin Palmo, Founder and Designer, Zilzom, will open the showcase, presenting a contemporary interpretation of Ladakh's textile and cultural vocabulary. Padma Yangchan, Founder and Designer, Namza Couture, will close the presentation, bringing her perspective on the relationship between indigenous craftsmanship and modern design. Together, the two designers will demonstrate how regional traditions can be reinterpreted through silhouettes and creative expressions that resonate with contemporary audiences.

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Adding an artisanal dimension, Changra Ladakh will showcase handwoven Pashmina and nomadic handicraft traditions. Charkha Ladakh will highlight handcrafted Himalayan woollen textiles. Both women-led enterprises focus on ethical practices, preserving age-old weaving techniques, and supporting sustainable livelihoods for local artisans.

In a land shaped by four distinct seasons, ‘The Fifth Season’ celebrates Ladakh’s rich textile heritage through contemporary fashion, drawing inspiration from indigenous crafts and techniques such as Ladakhi Pashmina, Nambu, Challi and Thigma, alongside traditional weaving patterns and Thangka-inspired art. Presented by the Department of Industries & Commerce, UT Ladakh, the initiative seeks to connect the region’s cultural legacy with contemporary design, value addition and wider market opportunities.

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Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “India's fashion identity is deeply connected to the diversity of its craft traditions, and Ladakh represents a particularly distinctive design vocabulary. Through ‘The Fifth Season’ at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we are delighted to bring this heritage into a contemporary fashion context while keeping craftsmanship and the communities behind it at the centre. This showcase reflects the depth of creative talent and traditional knowledge emerging from the region. I am grateful to the Ladakh Government, especially LG of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Secretary Shri Ashish Kundra for supporting the idea of promoting Ladakhi textiles on a national platform.”

Shri Ashish Kundra, IAS, Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, said “Fashion in Ladakh is inspired by the elements of nature- It is pristine like the glaciers of the mountains and pure as the lakes and waters of Ladakh. Pashmina is the soul of fashion here- the wool is combed with love by the pastoralists of the highlands and woven with great affection by the weavers of Ladakh. We are grateful to FDCI and Mr. Sunil Sethi for showcasing the fashion of this exquisite land in the capital of India.”

Commenting on the showcase, Shri Himanshu Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Union Territory of Ladakh, said, “Ladakh’s participation provides a prestigious national platform for our talented artisans to showcase the timeless beauty of Pashmina and the rich craftsmanship of our region. Alongside institutional support and improved market linkages, this initiative celebrates our artisans, empowers local livelihoods and takes Ladakh’s world-renowned Pashmina to wider audiences.”

More than a fashion showcase, ‘The Fifth Season’ will present a narrative of cultural continuity and creative evolution. Bringing together contemporary designers and women-led artisanal enterprises, it will celebrate Ladakh not only as a source of design inspiration but also as a thriving ecosystem of skilled artisans, entrepreneurs and creative talent, connecting the region's rich heritage with new opportunities in the wider fashion landscape.

For media queries, please contact:

Lakmē

FDCI

Reliance

Brand Talk Communications

Ruchita Marda

ruchita.marda@unilever.com

Ritika Vadehra

Aarushi Sharma

media@fdci.org

Ritika Khandelwal

ritikakhandelwal01996@gmail.com

Ruhani Singh Mann

ruhanimann@brandtalkindia.com

Shimona Dargan

shimonadargan@brandtalkindia.com

About House of Lakmē

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically. For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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