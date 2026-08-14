'The Deva Helped Us Complete This Film': Rishab Shetty Says as He Wins Double at IFFM 2026

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Rishab Shetty marked a remarkable evening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, taking home two major honours -Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and the Leadership in Cinema Award. The recognition comes alongside the film's wider acclaim, with Shetty also being recognised for his direction of Kantara.

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The double recognition marks a significant milestone for the actor-filmmaker, whose work has consistently brought stories rooted in Indian culture, traditions and communities to a wider global audience. With Kantara, Shetty has continued to establish himself not only as a powerful performer but also as a filmmaker with a distinct storytelling voice.

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Accepting the honours, Shetty reflected on the difficult and unpredictable journey behind Kantara, describing the making of the film as a deeply challenging experience, "Kantara was a difficult one for us to execute. It was such a risk. We didn't really think too much about it; we just went with the flow. But the Deva helped us reach this point and complete this film. I think I am very short of words," Shetty said while accepting the honour.

The Best Performance (Male) category at IFFM featured some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Ahaan Panday, Bhuman Bhargav Das and Sanjay Mishra, making Shetty's recognition another significant addition to his growing list of accolades.

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His Leadership in Cinema Award further acknowledges his wider contribution as an actor-filmmaker and his ability to champion stories that remain deeply connected to their cultural roots while reaching audiences beyond their original geography.

From the traditions and communities that inspire his cinema to an international platform in Melbourne, Rishab Shetty's IFFM recognition marks another significant chapter in his journey of taking rooted Indian storytelling to the world.

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