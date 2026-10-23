The Diamond Disruption: How Tiorie Is Making Natural Diamonds Up to 30% More Accessible in India

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Buying diamond jewellery is often associated with milestones, celebrations and lasting memories. Yet, for many consumers, understanding what they are actually paying for can be far less straightforward. Beyond the gold, diamonds and craftsmanship, the final price may also reflect showroom rentals, distribution margins, brand marketing and other retail overheads. Seasonal promotions and headline discounts can further complicate the buying experience, leaving customers to question whether they are receiving genuine value or simply responding to a marketing offer.

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Challenging this conventional approach, Tiorie, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fine jewellery brand founded by Meghana Ashish, is rethinking how consumers discover and purchase natural diamond jewellery. By adopting a digital-first model, the brand aims to reduce intermediary costs and unnecessary retail overheads, offering natural diamond jewellery at prices it says can be 20% to 30% lower than comparable traditional retail offerings.

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Unlike a discount-led approach, where purchase decisions may be influenced by limited-period offers, Tiorie focuses on consistent, transparent pricing throughout the year. Its proposition centres on a simple idea: customers should be able to assess jewellery based on the quality of its materials, design and craftsmanship, rather than the marketing and distribution costs built into its final price.

Rethinking the Economics of Fine Jewellery

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Traditional showroom-led jewellery retail often comes with multiple cost components, including prime retail locations, extensive marketing campaigns, distribution layers and inventory-related expenses. These costs can contribute to the final price paid by consumers, even when the jewellery design or product specifications are comparable across different offerings.

Tiorie takes a different approach by bringing its collections directly to customers through an online-first retail model. By reducing its dependence on physical retail infrastructure and intermediary distribution, the brand seeks to pass on cost efficiencies to buyers rather than build its pricing around the overheads of a conventional retail network.

This approach also challenges the reliance on promotional pricing as a primary purchase incentive. Instead of positioning affordability around festive sales or limited-period discounts, Tiorie aims to make competitive pricing a consistent part of its offering, allowing customers to make considered purchases without waiting for a sale.

The brand’s focus extends beyond price alone. Tiorie offers real gold and natural diamond jewellery, with BIS-hallmarked gold, invoices and individual GSI-certified diamond certificates. These product credentials are intended to provide customers with greater clarity about their purchases and support informed decision-making.

Beyond Price: Better Value, Greater Choice

While pricing remains central to Tiorie’s proposition, the brand also addresses another aspect of conventional jewellery shopping: the limitations customers may encounter when looking for designs that reflect their individual preferences.

Jewellery buyers may find themselves choosing from standardised collections, with customisation options varying across retailers. Tiorie seeks to make the process more personalised by allowing customers to share a design reference, photograph or online link to explore a comparable or customised piece.

This flexibility gives customers an opportunity to look beyond ready-made designs and explore jewellery that better reflects their tastes, occasions and budgets. Combined with its direct-to-consumer model, the approach is designed to make personalised fine jewellery more accessible without requiring customers to compromise on their preferences simply to stay within a price range.

Tiorie also places emphasis on diamond quality and value for money. Its proposition is to help customers explore better-quality natural diamonds within a comparable budget, rather than paying a higher price primarily for the retail positioning of a brand. The objective is to make the relationship between price, product specifications and craftsmanship clearer, enabling buyers to make decisions based on what matters most to them.

“When you buy a natural diamond, you are investing in a milestone, not paying for a brand’s advertising budget or retail storefront rent. By cutting out layers of intermediaries and reducing traditional retail markups, we want to bring greater price transparency and trust to the modern Indian consumer. We believe fine jewellery should be valued for its materials, design and craftsmanship, and that customers should have access to meaningful choices without having to depend on seasonal discounts to find value,” said Meghana Ashish, Founder of Tiorie.

Building Trust Beyond the Purchase

Tiorie’s customer-first approach continues beyond the initial purchase. The brand offers free and secure shipping, a 15-day return policy, and lifetime exchange and buyback options, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Its customisation services further aim to make the online jewellery-buying experience more flexible, while its product documentation helps customers understand the credentials of their purchases.

The pricing philosophy applies to both first-time and repeat buyers, with the aim of offering consistent value rather than reserving attractive prices for promotional periods. This approach seeks to build longer-term customer relationships through transparency, product assurance and a more convenient buying experience.

As digitally aware consumers increasingly look for greater clarity, personalisation and value in considered purchases, Tiorie is positioning itself as an alternative to conventional showroom-led jewellery retail. By bringing together natural diamonds, customisation and everyday pricing, the brand aims to make fine jewellery shopping more transparent and aligned with individual customer needs.

Consumers can explore Tiorie’s collections at https://tiorie.com.

About Tiorie

Tiorie is a direct-to-consumer fine jewellery brand founded by Meghana Ashish, specialising in real gold and natural diamonds. The brand aims to make fine jewellery more accessible through transparent pricing, a digital-first retail model, customisation services and customer-focused after-sales options. Its offering includes BIS-hallmarked gold, individual GSI-certified diamond certificates, free and secure shipping, a 15-day return policy, and lifetime exchange and buyback options, subject to applicable terms and conditions. For more information, visit https://tiorie.com.

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