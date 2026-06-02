The Divine Sparks Marks Hanuman Jayanti with a Gathering Focused on Unity, Reflection, and Inner Strength

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New Delhi [India], June 2: The Divine Sparks, Chennai, recently hosted a special Hanuman Jayanti gathering that brought together members of its growing spiritual community for an evening of reflection, connection, and collective wellbeing. The event featured the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan, creating an atmosphere of positivity, focus, and shared energy. More than a traditional observance, the gathering served as an opportunity for participants to connect with one another, exchange experiences, and strengthen a sense of belonging within the community.

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Members from different walks of life came together to participate in the celebration, which emphasized unity, inner strength, and personal growth. The event reflected the increasing role of community-led wellbeing initiatives in helping individuals navigate the pressures of modern life while fostering meaningful human connections.

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The celebration also highlighted the broader mission of The Divine Sparks, a platform dedicated to healing, personal transformation, and spiritual development. Founded by Rajkumar Kamdar, The Divine Sparks focuses on helping individuals reconnect with their inner potential through healing sessions, meditation practices, workshops, and guided self-development programs.

Rajkumar Kamdar began his healing journey in 2013 and has since worked with individuals seeking greater clarity, balance, and purpose in their lives. Over the years, he has built The Divine Sparks into a community-driven platform that encourages people to explore self-awareness, emotional wellbeing, and personal evolution. His philosophy is rooted in the belief that every individual possesses the ability to grow, heal, and transform when given the right guidance and environment.

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Through regular workshops, healing sessions, meditation programs, and community gatherings, The Divine Sparks continues to create spaces where people can come together, learn from one another, and cultivate a deeper sense of wellbeing. The Hanuman Jayanti celebration was a reflection of this larger vision, bringing people together not only in observance of a meaningful occasion but also in the spirit of connection, growth, and collective positivity.

As The Divine Sparks expands its reach, initiatives such as these continue to reinforce its commitment to building supportive communities that help individuals navigate life with greater awareness, resilience, and purpose.

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