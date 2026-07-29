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Hong Kong, July 29: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), in partnership with the Shangri-La Group, hosted eight senior MICE professionals from India on The Dragon Pulse, a five-day familiarisation trip held from 26-30 June 2026. The programme was designed to demonstrate Hong Kong as a MICE destination for the Indian market, bringing together the city's world class meetings and events infrastructure, venue diversity, and cultural experiences within a single corporate itinerary.

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The visit coincided with the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, one of Asia's most significant annual sporting and cultural events. Participants were given VIP access to the races and harbourfront festivities, offering a direct example of how a major public event of international standing can be integrated into a corporate travel programme to deliver experiences that extend beyond conventional conference settings. This approach reflects a broader HKTB strategy of inviting business event visitors to participate in the city's landmark public events strengthening Hong Kong's overall appeal as a business events destination.

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Site inspections across the five days covered a cross-section of Hong Kong's most significant MICE properties. The Kowloon Shangri-La in Tsim Sha Tsui, a luxury waterfront hotel with comprehensive event facilities and direct harbour views, and the Kerry Hotel in Hung Hom Bay, a contemporary urban resort with flexible event spaces and acclaimed dining, were assessed against the practical requirements of Indian corporate groups.

The itinerary also included a venue introduction and site inspection at the West Kowloon Cultural District, with a focus on M+, the museum of contemporary visual culture that anchors the precinct. In addition to its standing as a leading cultural institution, M+ offers world-class event spaces with harbour views, advanced facilities, and professional event services, positioning it as a venue of distinction for conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale corporate gatherings. West Kowloon Cultural District more broadly represents Hong Kong's flagship arts quarter and one of the world's largest cultural centres, increasingly recognised as a premier destination for business events that seek an environment of creative and cultural distinction.

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Beyond its venue infrastructure, the programme demonstrated the range of experiences available to corporate groups in Hong Kong. Participants took a speedboat tour through the UNESCO Global Geopark in Sai Kung, where they viewed dramatic volcanic rock formations, sea arches, and a rugged coastline. Just 30 minutes from the city centre, the excursion highlighted how Hong Kong's compact footprint combines a vibrant urban environment with landscapes of international natural heritage significance.

Cultural engagement was a consistent thread throughout the itinerary. A hands-on dim sum making workshop at Maxim's Palace introduced participants to one of Hong Kong's most deeply rooted culinary traditions in a classic teahouse setting, while a cocktail workshop at Tell Camellia provided direct exposure to the city's internationally recognised mixology culture. Dinner at Rajasthan Rifles, the Anglo-Indian brasserie at The Peak, further illustrated the breadth of Hong Kong's dining landscape and its capacity to offer Indian visitors points of cultural familiarity alongside distinctly local experiences.

The programme also encompassed the Peak Tram experience and Sky Terrace 428, the highest viewing platform in Hong Kong at 428 metres above sea level; an evening at the Sha Tin Racecourse with dinner at The Box Seat; an exclusive visit to Ocean Park Hong Kong including an encounter with the Giant Panda Twins; the "Pixar Pals Spectacular" and "Momentous" nighttime shows at Hong Kong Disneyland; an evening at Lan Kwai Fong; and a harbour cruise aboard the Oriental Pearl. Taken together, these experiences map a destination that holds equal relevance for the seasoned Hong Kong visitor and the first-time traveller, one where iconic landmarks, natural heritage, world-class dining and after-dark culture coexist within a compact, highly navigable city.

"India continues to be one of Hong Kong's most strategically important MICE markets, and The Dragon Pulse was designed to reflect the full scope of what the city can offer Indian corporate groups today," said Puneet Kumar, Director - South Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board. "From VIP access to the 50th Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races to site inspections at some of the city's most exceptional venues, the programme demonstrated that Hong Kong's MICE proposition goes well beyond infrastructure. It is a destination where world-class event facilities, natural heritage, cultural traditions, and dining experiences of genuine distinction exist within a highly connected city. What The Dragon Pulse affirmed is that for Indian companies looking to deliver incentive and conference programmes that leave a lasting impression, Hong Kong remains one of the strongest choices in Asia."

Hong Kong offers a spectrum of venues suited to events of every scale. The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), a globally recognised facility, has recently received Gold Certification for MICE Venues from CrescentRating, an internationally recognised halal travel accreditation body, an acknowledgement of the standards it has established for Muslim exhibitors and delegates, and a consideration of growing relevance for Indian corporate groups.

At the larger end of the scale, AsiaWorld-Expo is currently undergoing a Phase II expansion that will add more than 20,000 square metres of column-free space, directly responding to rising demand for large-scale, flexible exhibition and arena-style events and reinforcing Hong Kong's competitiveness for the world's biggest gatherings. Kai Tak Sports Park, the largest sports infrastructure project in Hong Kong's history, opened in March 2025. Its Main Stadium seats 50,000 and is designed to accommodate international sporting competitions, concerts, music festivals, exhibitions, and corporate gatherings within a fully integrated harbourfront precinct that also encompasses retail, dining, and open community spaces. Additionally, more than 20 new hotels have opened in Hong Kong over the past five years, expanding the city's capacity for small and medium-sized meetings and conventions and offering organisers a wider range of accommodation and meeting configurations.

For the Indian MICE industry, the visit reinforced why Hong Kong continues to hold relevance as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. With visa-free entry under the Pre-arrival Registration (PAR) arrangement for eligible Indian passport holders, direct flight connectivity, and an established ecosystem of hotels, venues, and experiences, it offers organisers the flexibility to build programmes that balance business objectives with memorable experiences. Rather than relying on any single attraction, Hong Kong's appeal lies in how these elements come together to create a well-rounded corporate itinerary.

The Dragon Pulse - Hong Kong MICE Familiarisation Trip was organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in partnership with the Shangri-La Group, from 26-30 June 2026.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

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