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New Delhi [India], April 22: India's men's grooming market, currently valued at nearly USD 2 billion, continues to grow, but much of the category still follows global templates or surface-level branding. A new entrant, The Dude, is positioning itself differently, focusing not just on products, but on what it sees as a gap in how grooming is understood for the modern Indian man.

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At the core of the brand is an AYURVEDA-inspired approach, where Ayurveda is treated as a functional system rather than a marketing label. The Dude's formulations use ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Himalayan Cedarwood, Fenugreek and Jojoba, selected for their long-standing use in Indian wellness practices and their relevance to daily grooming needs.

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The brand's product philosophy is built around India's climate and cultural diversity. From varying weather conditions to differences in hair texture and skin types, the products are designed specifically for Indian conditions rather than adapted from global formulations. This positioning extends across the entire range and is not limited to a single category.

"The problem is not lack of products, it's lack of relevance," said Sachin Singh, co-founder of The Dude. "For years, the Indian man has been using products that were never built for his lifestyle, his environment, or his routine. We wanted to build something that works here, in real conditions, every single day."

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The Dude's range is structured around a three-step routine - Cleanse, Nourish and Style designed to be completed in under 20 minutes. The system includes beard growth oil, beard wash, beard softener cream, beard and moustache wax, face wash, face scrub, and men's cream, aiming to offer a complete daily routine instead of standalone products.

Beard care remains a key focus area. While India has a wide range of beard styles and textures, the category is still largely influenced by imported brands. The Dude's approach is to address this gap with products developed for Indian hair, skin, and environmental conditions.

The brand also positions grooming as a matter of routine and discipline rather than appearance. It moves away from loud or aggressive messaging and instead focuses on consistency and everyday use.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been brought on as the face of the brand's flagship campaign, marking a key step in its market entry. His association is being positioned as part of the brand's effort to build a distinct identity in the premium grooming space while staying aligned with its core philosophy.

The target audience includes urban men aged 22-38, including professionals, creators, and skilled workers looking for practical and structured grooming solutions.

The brand also draws from the concept of dinacharya, the Ayurvedic practice of daily routines. By adapting this into a simplified three-step system, it aims to bring a traditional framework into a format suited for modern lifestyles.

As the category continues to evolve, The Dude is positioning itself not just as another grooming brand, but as a system built around Indian conditions, combining traditional knowledge with everyday functionality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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