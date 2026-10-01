The Earthshot Prize and Serum Institute of India Join Forces to Back Climate Innovation at Mumbai Summit 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The Earthshot Prize has announced Serum Institute of India as a principal sponsor of its 2026 Summit in Mumbai, bringing together two organisations committed to supporting innovation with the potential to improve lives at scale. The collaboration will support a global gathering of environmental innovators, investors, philanthropists and business leaders focused on accelerating solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

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The Earthshot Prize Summit Mumbai 2026 will be a key part of the programme, creating opportunities for leaders across sectors to build collaborations and mobilise support for environmental solutions.

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Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said, “India has an extraordinary track record of turning ambitious ideas into solutions that improve lives at scale. As we bring The Earthshot Prize to Mumbai for the first time, we are delighted to welcome Serum Institute of India as a principal sponsor of the Summit. Their global experience in taking breakthrough solutions from innovation to impact reflects the ambition at the heart of The Earthshot Prize. Together, we want to help environmental innovators connect with the people collaborations and support that can help their solutions go further, faster.”

Adar C. Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said: “Some of the world’s greatest challenges can only be addressed when bold ideas are backed with the resources and collaborations needed to make them accessible at scale. We are proud to support The Earthshot Prize Summit in Mumbai and the innovators working to build a healthier and more sustainable future. India has always been a country of ingenuity and enterprise, and we look forward to seeing that spirit come together with global innovation through The Earthshot Prize.”

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The sponsorship builds on Serum Institute of India’s wider support for scientific discovery and education. The Mumbai programme will culminate in The Earthshot Prize Awards Night, where five Winners will each receive Euro 1 million to accelerate their environmental solutions. The event will bring together global leaders, entrepreneurs, environmental champions and cultural voices to celebrate the 15 Finalists and their work to protect and restore the planet.

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