The Echoes of Being: When the Universe Becomes a Question

Some books explain the universe; others make you reconsider your place within it. Atul Saxena’s The Echoes of Being: From Stardust to Self-Awareness, published in collaboration with Nu Voice Press, attempts the more difficult task. It takes the familiar story of cosmic evolution and turns it into a meditation on consciousness, identity, curiosity and the strange fact that, after billions of years of cosmic history, matter eventually became capable of asking why it exists.

Saxena brings an unusual perspective to this inquiry. With more than three decades of experience in global technology and research organisations, including IBM, Springer Nature and HCL Technologies, and with a background in technology leadership and innovation, he approaches questions of consciousness with both scientific curiosity and philosophical unease. The result is a book less interested in providing final answers than in examining the questions we have inherited and the assumptions we rarely stop to challenge.

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At the centre of Saxena’s thinking is the idea of “becoming”. Energy became matter, matter became increasingly complex, complexity produced life, and life eventually produced consciousness. Humanity, therefore, is not an interruption in the cosmic story but an expression of it. We are stardust that acquired memory, imagination and the capacity to wonder. More provocatively, consciousness can be viewed as the universe acquiring the ability to look back at itself.

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That makes curiosity more than a desirable human trait. It becomes an evolutionary event. The moment existence could ask “Why?” was the moment it could move beyond merely responding to the world and begin investigating it. Science, philosophy and art can all be traced to that impulse to question.

Saxena extends this argument backwards into life itself. If memory preceded consciousness, then intelligence did not suddenly appear with the human mind. Cells retained information, adapted and passed successful patterns forward. DNA became an ancient record of what life had learned. Consciousness, in this reading, is not a disconnected miracle but one of memory’s most sophisticated developments.

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The argument becomes more intimate when Saxena turns to the self. The supposedly permanent “I” begins to look less like a fixed entity and more like an evolving process shaped by biology, memory, relationships and experience. It is an unsettling proposition, but also a liberating one. If the universe is perpetually becoming, perhaps we should not expect ourselves to be finished either.

The book is equally alert to the paradoxes of human progress. Every breakthrough has carried a shadow. Fire offered warmth and destruction; agriculture created abundance and hierarchy; science expanded knowledge and produced weapons; technology connected humanity while generating new forms of anxiety. Our modern systems present the same contradiction. Institutions, money, organisations and algorithms were designed as tools, yet humans increasingly arrange their lives around the systems they created.

This leads naturally to Saxena’s distinction between achievement and fulfilment. Material success, he argues, is not synonymous with existential satisfaction. A cosmic perspective does not make ambition pointless; it asks us to reconsider what deserves our ambition in the first place.

Perhaps the most revealing idea is his defence of “I do not know”. Scientific progress began, in part, with the humility to surrender certainty. Admitting ignorance transformed it from a weakness into an invitation to investigate. That lesson feels particularly urgent now, when technology often advances faster than our ability to understand its consequences.

It is impossible to discuss consciousness today without confronting artificial intelligence, and Saxena does so without falling into the easy trap of equating intelligence with awareness. Machines may learn, communicate and generate ideas, but intelligence is not necessarily consciousness, and neither automatically produces wisdom or meaning. The more machines challenge our definition of intelligence, the more urgently we may need to define what we mean by being human.

In bringing scientific thought into conversation with the Upanishads, Buddhism, Nietzsche and Krishnamurti, Saxena does not attempt to manufacture agreement between traditions. Instead, he creates a productive tension between different ways of asking the same enormous questions.

That is ultimately what makes The Echoes of Being an engaging proposition. It begins with the universe but refuses to leave the reader there. After 13.8 billion years of becoming, the question returns to the individual.

The Echoes of Being is available everywhere books are sold, get your copy today! (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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