The ePlane Company strengthens its supply chain and strategic partnerships at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

Farnborough [UK], July 27 (ANI): Fresh off the milestone public unveiling of its first full-scale prototype, the PT-01, The ePlane Company (Ubifly Technologies Private Limited), India's leading developer of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced a series of strategic partnerships at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA 2026), held 20-24 Jul. Spanning advanced materials, avionics, and critical systems, these agreements significantly deepen the trusted industrial ecosystem supporting the e200X platform.

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Every Great Aircraft Is Built on Great Partnerships

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At Farnborough International Airshow 2026, The ePlane Company strengthened the ecosystem behind the e200X - formalizing strategic partnerships with a set of key vendors and collaborators across its supply chain, spanning materials, avionics, medical interiors, and other critical systems. These agreements mark an important step in strengthening ePlane's Make in India ecosystem of trusted partners as it advances toward its next phase of development and certification.

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Electrical Wiring interconnection systems (EWIS): SASMOS HET Technologies

The ePlane Company and SASMOS HET Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) engineering, design, and industrialisation for the e200X, with the intent to progress toward a definitive agreement as the collaboration matures. The partnership is expected to cover areas such as harness architecture, design for manufacturability, prototype evaluation, and certification readiness, laying the groundwork for a deeper technical relationship as the e200X program advances. The partnership will also explore in the domains of mission critical electronics integrated system such as Overhead circuit breaker panels, High voltage power distribution units, electronic speed controllers & motor controllers

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Aerospace-Grade Fasteners: Ankit Fasteners

Every aircraft is only as strong as its smallest connection. The ePlane Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Ankit Aerospace Private Limited to supply aerospace-grade fasteners for the e200X - these precision-engineered components that hold the aircraft together and keep every critical joint safe under flight loads.

Ankit Aerospace brings global-grade precision manufacturing to the Indian ecosystem. The company has proven its mettle, supplying mission-critical fastening components to ISRO, HAL, NAL, and DRDO, making it a natural partner as ePlane builds a truly Made-in-India electric aircraft from the ground up.

Avionics: HENSOLDT Avionics

The ePlane Company also showcased its ongoing strategic partnership with HENSOLDT Avionics for the e200X, first announced in February 2026. HENSOLDT continues to supply its avionics suite and flight radar for the aircraft, supporting the e200X's navigation, situational awareness, and connectivity requirements as it advances toward certification.

Composite Materials: Azista

The ePlane Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Azista Composites for the supply of composite materials for the e200X, including carbon fiber prepregs and glass prepregs supporting airframe and radome applications. Beyond supplying from its existing product range, Azista's ability to configure material specifications to ePlane's specific requirements, backed by short lead times, makes it a valuable partner as the e200X's airframe and radome development progresses.

Modular Interiors & Seating: AMS Heli Design

The ePlane Company has entered into a strategic partnership with AMS Heli Design to explore modular interior and seating solutions for the e200X, capable of supporting multiple mission configurations including air ambulance, air taxi, cargo, and VIP use cases. This expertise is expected to support ePlane's goal of a single airframe capable of efficiently serving multiple use cases - from air ambulance to air taxi, cargo, and VIP transport.

Leadership Commentary

"These partnerships reflect the strength and depth of the ecosystem we're building around the e200X. From wiring and fasteners to avionics, composites, and interiors, each of these relationships strengthens our path toward a certifiable, Made-in-India electric aircraft", Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder & CTO, The ePlane Company. (ANI)

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