The Estee Lauder Companies Celebrates Five Years of BEAUTY&YOU India: Expanding Opportunity, Accelerating Innovation, and Shaping the Future of Beauty

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New Delhi [India], July 28: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) (ELC) today announced the launch of the fifth edition of BEAUTY&YOU India, the country's leading beauty entrepreneurship program to discover and support the next generation of Indian beauty entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and industry access.

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Since its launch in 2022, BEAUTY&YOU India has become a powerful catalyst for culturally rooted innovation and a launchpad for visionary entrepreneurs, helping shape the future of beauty in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

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BEAUTY&YOU India marks its fifth year amid a broader period of investment for The Estee Lauder Companies in India, including the recent agreement to acquire Forest Essentials, India's first luxury Ayurveda beauty brand, bringing timeless wisdom, exquisite craftsmanship, everyday rituals grounded in the science of modern Luxurious Ayurveda. As the initiative enters its next chapter, BEAUTY&YOU India is evolving into a strategic investment platform that identifies, supports, and invests in India's next generation of beauty brands, technologies, ingredient innovation, and entrepreneurial talent.

The 2026 edition champions the boldest ideas in beauty for Indian consumers, including a new Design category for designers, visual artists, and creative talent reimagining how beauty comes to life through packaging, retail, and experiences. The program also expands the Breakthrough category through a new partnership with The Estee Lauder Companies' Fragrance Atelier in Paris, the company's global innovation hub dedicated to fragrance expertise, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge capabilities. The award recognizes India's long legacy of fragrance craftsmanship and connects Indian innovators with The Estee Lauder Companies' fragrance expertise and ecosystem.

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Applications are now open through August 25, 2026, at https://www.beautyandyouawards.com/

Five Years of Momentum: Advancing Innovation & Entrepreneurship in India

Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, returns as launch partner, reinforcing its commitment to building the future of Indian beauty through discovery, mentorship, and distribution at scale. As one of India's most successful homegrown beauty companies and a pioneer in shaping the country's modern beauty landscape, Nykaa brings unparalleled market expertise, entrepreneurial insight, and consumer understanding to the program.

The program also continues its collaboration with Startup India, DPIIT, a flagship initiative launched by the Government of India, deepening a shared commitment to advancing Indian entrepreneurship and accelerating opportunities for women founders through the return of the Visionary Women's Award. Building on the momentum and impact generated by BEAUTY&YOU India since its launch, the collaboration affirms the program's reach and its ability to support entrepreneurs across the country.

Shaping the Future of India's Beauty Ecosystem

Nadine Graf, President, Europe, UK & Ireland, and Emerging Markets, The Estee Lauder Companies, said: "India is one of the world's most dynamic beauty markets and an increasingly important source of innovation for the global beauty industry. BEAUTY&YOU India celebrates the unique combination of cultural heritage, exceptional craftsmanship, entrepreneurial talent, and breakthrough innovation that makes India's beauty ecosystem so distinctive. As we mark the program's fifth year, we are proud to help accelerate the vision of entrepreneurs whose ideas are redefining beauty in India and increasingly influencing the future of beauty around the world."

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: "For more than a decade, Nykaa and The Estee Lauder Companies have shared a common ambition to contribute to the long-term growth of India's beauty industry. BEAUTY&YOU India is a natural extension of that partnership, bringing together our complementary strengths to create meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs. As we celebrate the program's fifth year, we're proud of what it has helped unlock and look forward to continuing to support founders who are shaping the next chapter of Indian beauty."

Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, said: "Over the past five years, BEAUTY&YOU India has helped spotlight a new generation of entrepreneurs contributing to India's growing beauty and innovation ecosystem. Through Startup India's continued collaboration with The Estee Lauder Companies, we are proud to support founders as they transform ideas into impactful businesses. The program reflects the important role that industry and government can play together in creating opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive."

Fueling the Next Wave: Awards & Opportunities

Winners will receive financial support from a prize pool of up to $500,000 USD, awarded across five categories that recognize the full spectrum of beauty innovation:

* GROW: Best in-market beauty brand

* IMAGINE: Best pre-launch beauty concept

* BREAKTHROUGH: Best innovation in fragrance

* DESIGN: Best creative concept for an ELC brand collaboration

* VISIONARY WOMEN'S AWARD: Presented with Startup India, DPIIT, recognizing outstanding women entrepreneurs driving innovation and impact in beauty.

Beyond funding, winners gain access to a powerful ecosystem designed to accelerate growth, including:

* Mentorship with leaders from The Estee Lauder Companies and Nykaa

* Distribution support through Nykaa's retail network

* Strategic opportunities and access through Startup India, DPIIT

* Breakthrough and Design winners will have the opportunity to bring their concept to life through a commercial pilot or collaboration with The Estee Lauder Companies

Finalists will be announced in September and invited to present their ideas in person to a panel of industry leaders in Mumbai in October. The jury will include experts and global leaders from across The Estee Lauder Companies, Nykaa, and the wider beauty industry.

India is not only one of the fastest-growing beauty markets in the world, but it is also increasingly shaping the future of global beauty innovation. Through BEAUTY&YOU India, The Estee Lauder Companies, alongside partners Nykaa and Startup India, DPIIT, continues to champion the founders driving this transformation. The program builds on more than two decades of The Estee Lauder Companies' presence in India and its ongoing commitment to the country's prestige beauty landscape, with 14 of its brands across Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, and Hair Care serving consumers nationwide.

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