PRNewswire

Singapore, October 20: Digital travel platform Agoda has seen a rise in travel interest to Bangkok this November, building towards one of the region's biggest cultural moments of the year with the inaugural Eurovision Asia Grand Final, happening in the Thai capital on 14 November.

Advertisement

The contest marks a milestone for the region: the first-ever pan-Asian expansion of the 70-year-old Eurovision franchise, bringing finalists from 11 countries to the stage for a potential regional audience of millions. Against this backdrop, Agoda's insights on travel interest suggest the region is packing its bags in more ways than one.

Advertisement

A Region Watching Bangkok

Travel interest to Bangkok is up 14% year on year for stays around the Grand Final period (9–22 November), based on Agoda accommodation searches from travelers across Asia. The leading markets considering Bangkok stays during this period include Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and India.

Advertisement

Vietnam travel interest to Bangkok more than doubled for the Grand Final period year on year based on accommodation searches, up 105%. India followed with a 43% increase, reflecting Indian travelers' continued interest in short-haul travel to Southeast Asia, while Malaysia recorded a 4% rise, building on an already well-established travel relationship with Thailand. As host nation, Thailand is also embracing the moment at home: domestic travel interest to Bangkok for the same period is up 30% year on year, as Thai travelers plan to be part of the excitement in their own capital.

Opening Acts: Regional Interest Ahead of the Grand Final

Beyond Bangkok, Agoda search data reveals increasing travel interest amongst some popular travel destinations across Asia that have also had their own National Finals.

South Korea's national selection show, Korea's Next Wave, aired on 4 September, and general travel interest to South Korea from across the region rose 18% year on year. Vietnam saw a similar effect, with travel interest in the country rising 5% year on year around its own national selection show on 3 October.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared: "As the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, Agoda is proud to support this cultural milestone and first in the region. We believe that Asia doesn't just watch moments like these, but travels for them. Whether you're heading to Bangkok for the Grand Final or inspired to explore the city this November, Agoda makes it easy to find the right stay for every kind of traveler, from Siam's shopping energy to the culture of the Old Town."

Where to Stay in Bangkok: A Neighborhood Guide for The Grand Final Season

For travelers planning a trip around the Grand Final, Bangkok offers a distinct experience depending on where you base yourself. Here's a closer look at four neighborhoods worth considering.

Siam, Bangkok's commercial heart, is where the city's retail culture is on full display. Malls like Siam Paragon and Siam Center sit alongside boutiques and department stores, plus some of the city's most photographed street energy. There is easy access to the BTS Skytrain, with the rest of the city a short ride away. Between shopping runs, visitors can explore Jim Thompson House, a preserved home-turned-museum, or cool off in one of the area's food courts.

Thonglor and neighboring Ekkamai are Bangkok's go-to districts for nightlife. Packed with cocktail bars, rooftop lounges, live music venues, and talked-about restaurants, the area draws locals and travelers alike for a livelier evening. It's a fitting base for anyone attending Grand Final events after dark, with plenty nearby to keep the celebration going.

Sathorn, home to many of Bangkok's most prestigious hotels and business towers, offers a more refined side of the city. Its riverside setting along the Chao Phraya makes it popular for skyline and sunset views, particularly from the district's signature rooftop bars, alongside fine dining, dinner cruises, and the ICONSIAM mall across the water.

Bangkok's Old Town is where the city's history comes alive, for travelers seeking a deeper connection to Thai culture. Home to the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and its Reclining Buddha, and Wat Arun's riverside spire, the area rewards exploration on foot or by longtail boat along the canals. It offers a quieter, more traditional base for balancing Grand Final excitement with a slower side of Bangkok.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)