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New Delhi [India], September 2: The Fan Studio has unveiled a collection of handcrafted designer ceiling fans inspired by India's artistic, cultural and architectural heritage, as ceiling fans increasingly become part of contemporary interior design.

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The new collection draws inspiration from traditional Indian art and design forms, including Odisha's Pattachitra tradition, Tanjore art, Mughal architecture and Jaipur's Sanganeri patterns. The company said the designs have been developed to complement modern residential and hospitality interiors while retaining their functional purpose.

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Traditionally considered primarily a utility product, ceiling fans are increasingly being selected alongside furniture, lighting, artwork, finishes and other interior elements. The Fan Studio said its collections are designed to integrate with different interior styles rather than function solely as decorative pieces.

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The company's Monarch collection includes Monarch Patra Chitra, inspired by Odisha's Pattachitra art; Monarch Tanjore, featuring Tanjore-inspired detailing and gold accents; and Monarch Handpainted, which features individually hand-painted blades with an antique bronze finish.

The Shalimar collection includes Shalimar Handpainted, Shalimar Sanganeri Leaf, Shalimar Antique Silver and Shalimar Leaf. The collection draws from Mughal-inspired ornamentation, Jaipur's Sanganeri tradition, heritage finishes and nature-inspired forms.

In addition to its heritage-inspired collections, The Fan Studio offers Modern, Colonial, Wooden, Outdoor, Pedestal and High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fan categories.

The company also provides multiple options in finishes, blade designs, rod lengths and mounting configurations, enabling architects, interior designers and homeowners to customise fans according to individual spaces and design requirements.

The Fan Studio operates under the TULLU Group and brings more than two decades of manufacturing experience to its ceiling fan portfolio. Along with design, the company focuses on factors including quiet operation, air delivery and long-term reliability.

Its products are positioned for use across private residences, luxury villas, boutique hotels and architect-designed hospitality spaces.

Speaking about the company's design philosophy, Ms. Prapti More, Director Sales & Marketing, The Fan Studio, said, "The most satisfying compliment we receive is not when someone notices the fan immediately, but when they feel that it naturally belongs in the room. That has always been our aim. We want every design to become part of the home's overall character rather than exist as a separate object."

She added, "India has an extraordinary artistic legacy, and we felt there was an opportunity to interpret those influences in a way that feels relevant to modern homes. Our work has never been about decorating a ceiling fan. It has always been about creating something people would enjoy living with every single day."

The Fan Studio's portfolio includes handcrafted and customised ceiling fans as well as wall fans and pedestal fans. The company aims to combine design-led aesthetics with functional performance across its range.

Website: www.thefanstudio.com

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