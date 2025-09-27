NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Jamnabai Narsee Campus, hosted the DreamSetGo Dream Dash Grand Finale, which had global icon and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, as the Guest of Honour.

During the event, Usain Bolt joined Mr. Sujay Jairaj, Trustee of Jamnabai Narsee School, for a fireside chat, sharing insights on his journey, mindset, and career lessons with the students. The initiative, designed to spotlight aspiring athletes, provided a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most celebrated figures in global sport & fastest man on Earth.

"As the official venue partner, Jamnabai Narsee Campus is proud to provide a platform that inspires the younger generations" said Trustee Mr. Sujay Jairaj. "It is an honour to have Usain Bolt on our campus. Our commitment remains to bring academics and sporting excellence together for our students."

In conversation with a Jamnabai Narsee School student, Usain shared his advice for the younger generation, "First would be do what you love because when you love something, you put more effort into it and derive more joy and understand that the road won't be easy. Second, no matter what, never, never let anyone tell you that you can't make it. Anything is possible."

