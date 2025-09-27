DT
PT
The Fastest Man on Earth, Usain Bolt, Joins Sujay Jairaj for a Fireside Chat at Jamnabai Narsee Campus, Host of DreamSetGo's Dream Dash Finale

The Fastest Man on Earth, Usain Bolt, Joins Sujay Jairaj for a Fireside Chat at Jamnabai Narsee Campus, Host of DreamSetGo's Dream Dash Finale

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Jamnabai Narsee Campus, hosted the DreamSetGo Dream Dash Grand Finale, which had global icon and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, as the Guest of Honour.

During the event, Usain Bolt joined Mr. Sujay Jairaj, Trustee of Jamnabai Narsee School, for a fireside chat, sharing insights on his journey, mindset, and career lessons with the students. The initiative, designed to spotlight aspiring athletes, provided a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most celebrated figures in global sport & fastest man on Earth.

"As the official venue partner, Jamnabai Narsee Campus is proud to provide a platform that inspires the younger generations" said Trustee Mr. Sujay Jairaj. "It is an honour to have Usain Bolt on our campus. Our commitment remains to bring academics and sporting excellence together for our students."

In conversation with a Jamnabai Narsee School student, Usain shared his advice for the younger generation, "First would be do what you love because when you love something, you put more effort into it and derive more joy and understand that the road won't be easy. Second, no matter what, never, never let anyone tell you that you can't make it. Anything is possible."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

