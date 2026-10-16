The Festive Boom: Is It Still There? Let’s Decode Gurgaon’s Real Estate Market

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 16: Every festive season, we see a familiar trend in real estate. Buyers start exploring properties, developers introduce attractive offers, and conversations around owning a home or making an investment gain momentum. But as we enter the festive season of 2026, an important question deserves attention: Is the festive boom still driving Gurugram’s real estate market, or are buyers becoming more selective?

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In my view, the festive sentiment is very much alive, but the market is evolving. Today, buyers are looking beyond discounts and launch offers. They want to understand the value of their investment, the credibility of the developer, and the long-term potential of the location.

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As Mr. Manav Sharma, Director – Sales at Urban Plus Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., observes:

“The festive boom in Gurugram’s real estate market is no longer just about attractive offers or seasonal sentiment; it is increasingly about confidence, value and informed decision-making. As buyers become more conscious of where and how they invest, the focus is shifting towards projects that offer the right combination of location, developer credibility and long-term potential.”

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Recent market reports support this changing picture. According to JLL’s Q2 2026 Delhi NCR residential report, Gurugram accounted for 43% of the region’s residential sales during the quarter, making it the largest contributor. Demand remained concentrated in locations such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram and Manesar. This reflects the continued importance of connectivity, infrastructure and emerging residential corridors in shaping buyer decisions.

At the same time, we must recognize that a strong market does not mean every property is a good investment. Rising property prices and higher ticket sizes have made buyers more conscious of affordability and future returns. Reports on Gurugram’s festive-season housing pipeline also indicate that developers continue to plan luxury launches, although sales growth remains a factor to watch. This tells us that opportunities exist, but careful evaluation is essential.

So, what should investors look at this festive season?

First, focus on the fundamentals, not just the festive offer. A limited-period discount may look attractive, but the project’s location, connectivity, construction progress, developer track record and applicable approvals deserve greater attention.

Second, be clear about your investment objective. Someone purchasing a home for personal use will have different priorities from an investor seeking rental income or capital appreciation. Your budget, holding period and financial commitments should guide the decision.

Third, evaluate the complete cost of ownership. Consider the payment schedule, additional charges, maintenance expenses and potential rental demand rather than comparing properties solely on their advertised prices.

Finally, do not let festive urgency replace due diligence. Compare alternatives, verify project details and assess whether the investment aligns with your financial goals.

At Urban Plus Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., we believe informed decisions create lasting value. The festive season can certainly be a good time to explore the market, but the right investment is not necessarily the one with the biggest offer. It is the one backed by sound fundamentals, realistic expectations and a clear understanding of your goals.

The festive boom may open the door, but informed decision-making determines whether you make the right move.

Website: http://urbanplus.co.in/

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