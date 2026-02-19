The Fragrance Bar (TFB) Redefines Personal Fragrance with the Launch of the 'Mix and Match' collection

Marketing professionals, Kim Solomon and Villoo Daji start their entrepreneurial journey with The Fragrance Bar's "Mix & Match" fragrance collection

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Innovate Beauty International LLP, founded by Industry stalwarts Villoo Daji & Kim Solomon has announced the launch of The Fragrance Bar (TFB), a personalized fragrance concept designed specifically for consumers on the go and younger audiences who love to experiment. The brand aims to disrupt the fragrance category by creation of mix & match kits like never done before in the beauty sector. It believes in the art of layering which uniquely creates a new fragrance basis the individual’s skin PH level. This is available at New Beauty Centre – Khar Mumbai, all Dorajbee’s outlets in Pune, Flipkart, Amazon and on their own website i.e. www.tfbonline.in, making signature fragrance creation accessible to all.

Advertisement

The brand has launched its range in a series of 12 fragrance families which are numbered for ease of usability, access & memorability. Use any one fragrance to mix & blend with any other & let the magic begin: Mix two to create new.

Advertisement

The brainchild of experienced marketing professionals, Kim Solomon and Villoo Daji, The Fragrance Bar (TFB) comes with extensive consumer research by Innovate Beauty International LLP who identified a significant gap in the fragrance industry. While consumers increasingly seek individuality and self-expression, the market continues to offer largely standardized fragrances. Having created over 20 popups at colleges, corporates, birthday party, wedding exhibitions and flea markets, TFB officially announces the product where "fragrance meets freedom" on their website. Moving away from static, "non-lasting” fragrances, TFB offers an immersive experience that allows individuals to layer, blend, and create a signature fragrance that is "unapologetically you".

Compact, travel-friendly bottles make these personalized fragrances easy to carry from work to evenings out and across travels. TFB uses Eau de Parfum (EDP) formulations with a high concentration level, ensuring longevity and lasting power of 8-10 hours — significantly longer than most similar fragrances. The experience goes beyond fragrance purchase. Customers can try individual fragrances, explore single notes, and watch their custom blend come to life, crafted by them, for them.

Advertisement

The Fragrance Bar (TFB) invites a new generation to mix, match, and own their signature fragrance

At its core, The Fragrance Bar (TFB) reimagines how perfume is discovered, worn, and owned. Instead of choosing a single predefined fragrance, customers are encouraged to mix and match fragrances, blending, layering, and experimenting to create a signature fragrance that evolves with their mood, lifestyle, and personality. Each fragrance is crafted using high-quality ingredients and designed for infinite customization, ensuring that no two creations are ever the same.

To bring this philosophy to life, The Fragrance Bar (TFB) introduces curated fragrance collections designed for effortless personalization:

• DESIRE – A pack of 3 fragrances - Nectar, Bloom, Zest - Creates 7 unique fragrances with this combination

Bold, seductive fragrances to wear solo or mix for an irresistible signature.

• SOUL - A pack of 3 fragrances - Twilight, Myst, Haze - Creates 7 unique fragrances with this combination

Dreamy, mysterious fragrances created for layering and self-expression.

• EUPHORIA A pack of 6 fragrances – Topaz, Elixir, Bonbon, Legendary, Rapture, Drift – Creates 63 unique fragrances with this combination

Sensual, radiant fragrances crafted to bring your emotions to light

“The Fragrance Bar (TFB) gives people the freedom to create fragrances that truly reflect their individuality. It’s about self-expression and making fragrances personal. With GenZ having less time at hand, speed with individuality and customization is key. This is the key insight we worked on to create TFB.” - Villoo Daji, Co-Founder, The Fragrance Bar

“Today’s consumers want experiences, not just products. The Fragrance Bar (TFB) turns fragrances into an interactive, customizable journey and something that connects with the youth who wishes to co-create or own their personality.” - Kim Solomon, Co-Founder, The Fragrance Bar

About The Fragrance Bar (TFB Online)

The Fragrance Bar (TFB Online) is a modern Indian fragrance brand redefining how people experience scent. Built on a philosophy that fragrance should be playful, expressive, and deeply personal, TFB crafts high-concentration perfumes that invite discovery, creativity, and self-expression. Designed to be enjoyed solo or blended together, each scent celebrates individuality and empowers customers to create a signature that is unapologetically their own.

With over 50+ combined years of expertise in strategy, brand building, product development, and market execution, founders Villoo Daji and Kim Solomon lead TFB with a blend of creativity and deep industry insight. Their experience spans global FMCG, beauty and personal care, luxury, and retail, ensuring that TFB’s offerings are both trend-forward and rooted in quality.

India-centric in vision but globally inspired in craft, TFB bridges international fragrance innovation with the diverse preferences of Indian consumers. The brand is committed to making world-class scents accessible and inclusive, while reimagining the fragrance landscape with bold, trend-driven creations that inspire individuality and self-expression.

Driven by a mission to transform fragrance into an experience—through storytelling, immersive campaigns, and carefully curated products—TFB continues to connect with audiences seeking innovative, expressive, and impactful scent solutions

• The Fragrance Bar (TFB) Website – www.tfbonline.in

• The Fragrance Bar (TFB) - instagram.com/tfb.thefragrancebar

• Innovate Beauty International - https://ibi.net.in/

• Innovate Beauty International LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibi.net.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)