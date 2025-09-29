VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: Technoglobe, one of India's most trusted and pioneering IT training companies, has built a span reputation over the past 25 years as a leader in skilling and employability. Through its innovative franchise model, the organization has created a transformative business opportunity that not only empowers entrepreneurs but also contributes to youth employment across India and abroad.

Today, Technoglobe proudly operates more than 100 centers across 16 states in India and in 5 countries worldwide--a testament to the acceptance and credibility of its franchise system. This rapid expansion has been fueled by the company's student-centric approach, quality-driven training programs, and the unparalleled support it extends to its franchise partners.

Recently, Technoglobe's franchise model received national recognition when it was awarded the Best Franchise Model by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Mr. Prem Chand Bairwa, in the presence of celebrated actor Mr. Suniel Shetty. In addition, the company's Managing Director, Dr. Shiraz Khan, was recognized among the Best Visionary Leaders of Rajasthan by My FM (a unit of the Dainik Bhaskar Group). These honors highlight the impact Technoglobe has made in both education and entrepreneurship.

A Legacy of Excellence in IT Skilling

For over two and a half decades, Technoglobe has been dedicated to bridging the gap between academic education and industry requirements. In this journey, the company has successfully trained and placed more than 2 lakh candidates in high-demand IT domains such as Web Development, Graphic Design, Video Editing, Accounting, Data Science, and more.

The organization's core philosophy is built on the belief that skilling is the true enabler of employability. This vision has guided its expansion strategy and ensured that its programs remain aligned with global technology trends and market needs.

The Franchise Model - Profitable and Sustainable

What makes Technoglobe stand out in the Indian franchise landscape is its zero franchise fee model, which is rare in the industry. Unlike many other franchise systems that burden partners with high entry costs, Technoglobe offers entrepreneurs an accessible, low-risk, and highly profitable opportunity.

Low Investment: With an investment of just ₹12 to 14 lakh, a partner can start a fully operational Technoglobe center.

Quick ROI: Franchise partners typically recover their investment within 6 to 8 months.

High Profit Potential: With the right management and commitment, a partner can earn ₹3 to 4 lakh per month consistently.

Dual Revenue Streams: Partners can benefit from both IT training programs and the Study Abroad vertical, offered in association with Tasa Global, a leading international education company.

This dual model not only strengthens profitability but also diversifies the revenue base, making it one of the most attractive franchise opportunities in the Indian education sector today.

Strong Leadership and Dedicated Team

Behind Technoglobe's success lies a passionate leadership team and a dedicated workforce. Managing Director Dr. Shiraz Khan credits the company's rapid growth to the strength and commitment of his team. He highlights the contributions of Dr. Cherry Jain and Ms. Afsha Khan as Directors, along with the operational support from senior leaders such as Mr. Yusuf (Country Business Manager), Mr. Vijay Gupta, and Ms. Anjali Pareek.

The team collectively ensures that every franchise partner receives robust support across all critical areas--marketing, staffing, training, operations, and placements--enabling them to run successful centers with confidence.

Awards and Recognitions

Technoglobe's excellence in education and placement support has earned it over 30 prestigious awards on both national and international platforms. Among its proudest achievements is the honor of being recognized at the Townhall of Oxford University, UK, where Technoglobe was celebrated among the world's visionary educationists.

Other accolades include awards presented by influential leaders and celebrities such as Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Mr. Om Birla, Dr. Najma Heptulla, Mr. Jackie Shroff, Mr. Shekhar Suman, and Mr. Anand Kumar (Super 30), among others. These honors reinforce the credibility and impact of Technoglobe's contributions to IT training and youth employability.

Expanding Horizons

Looking ahead, Technoglobe is committed to further expanding its presence across India and beyond. The company has announced plans to open 50 new centers in the coming months, with a special focus on underserved and unrepresented areas. This expansion is aimed at empowering more young individuals with industry-relevant IT skills, thereby strengthening the nation's workforce and supporting India's economic growth.

An Invitation to Entrepreneurs

According to Dr. Cherry Jain, Director of Technoglobe, the franchise model is designed to be inclusive and easy to adopt. She emphasizes that aspiring entrepreneurs do not need to come from an IT background to succeed. With the company's structured training, mentorship, and end-to-end support, any motivated individual can operate a Technoglobe center profitably.

She further highlights that the model not only ensures financial gains but also allows franchisees to make a social impact by enhancing youth employability and contributing to the nation's progress. "This," she says, "is one of the most rewarding franchise models in today's Indian market, both in terms of business potential and societal contribution."

Conclusion

Technoglobe's franchise model is more than just a business opportunity--it is a mission-driven partnership that aligns entrepreneurial success with youth empowerment. By combining affordability, profitability, and span institutional support, Technoglobe has set new benchmarks in the IT training and education sector.

For entrepreneurs seeking a low-investment, high-return venture with long-term sustainability, Technoglobe offers one of the best franchise opportunities in India today. More importantly, it provides a platform to contribute to the future of the country by skilling and empowering the next generation.

* Website :- www.technoglobe.co.in

* Email id :- Info@technoglobe.co.in

* Address Head Office: 36 Opp Bhandari Hospital, Gopalpura Bypass, Jaipur

* Regional Offices: Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hazaribagh, Srinagar, Sharjah, Ahmedabad (UAE)

* Contact : 9829140090, 8529171155, 8005747395, 7742420102

* Toll Free: 18005729697

* Instagram: @technoglobe.india

