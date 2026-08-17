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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be a University, Bengaluru campus, celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, bringing together faculty, students, staff and senior officials to reflect on the nation's journey and the responsibility of contributing to its future through education, research, innovation and service.

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Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, hoisted the National Flag, marking the ceremonial highlight of the celebrations. Senior officials, faculty, staff and students from across the constituent units of MAHE Bengaluru joined the occasion.

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On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru shared a message centered on "The Freedom to Build" and the responsibility that accompanies the freedom inherited by every generation. "Independence Day asks more of us than remembrance. It asks what we will do with the freedom we inherited. Nearly eight decades ago, India received the freedom to build, and Manipal has contributed to building the capabilities of that free nation through education, healthcare, research and service. As we look ahead, universities must convert education into inquiry, technology into human capability, access into belonging, and achievement into stewardship. Our task is not simply to celebrate what was built, but to ask whether we are building what the next eighty years will require," said Prof. Veeraraghavan.

The flag hoisting was followed by the National Anthem, parade reporting, inspection and march-past by the participating contingents, bringing the MAHE Bengaluru community together in a moment of national pride and unity.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, reflected on the significance of Independence Day and the role of the university community in contributing to the nation's continued progress.

The celebrations continued with the presentation of awards recognising achievements in the march-past, followed by cultural performances that brought together students and members of the MAHE Bengaluru community in the spirit of patriotism and celebration.

The event was hosted by Manipal Law School, MAHE Bengaluru, under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Sarasu Esther Thomas, Director, Manipal Law School.

The 80th Independence Day celebrations at MAHE Bengaluru served as a reflection on the journey of a nation that continues to evolve through education, innovation, research and service. The occasion reaffirmed the responsibility of universities to contribute to India's future by creating knowledge, nurturing responsible citizens and building the capabilities needed to address the challenges and opportunities of the decades ahead.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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