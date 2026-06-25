The Future of Angioplasty: Precision Calcium Management and Metal-Less Therapies

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Coronary Artery Disease continues to be one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with India witnessing a particularly alarming rise in the disease, changing lifestyles, increasing stress levels, unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and lack of physical activity have contributed significantly to the growing burden of heart disease across all age groups.

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Coronary Artery Disease is no longer a condition affecting only the elderly, younger individuals are increasingly presenting with complex coronary blockages, making early detection and timely treatment more critical than ever. Common warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, excessive fatigue, dizziness, and reduced exercise tolerance should never be ignored, as prompt medical attention can significantly improve outcomes.

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The field of interventional cardiology has witnessed remarkable advancements over the past decade, enabling physicians to treat coronary blockages with greater precision, safety, and long-term effectiveness. Modern angioplasty techniques now include ultra-thin strut Drug-Eluting Stents (DES), specialized bifurcation stents for complex vessel anatomy, and long tapered stents designed to address extensive coronary lesions while maintaining optimal blood flow.

Beyond conventional stenting, metal-less angioplasty approaches are emerging as promising treatment options in the management of coronary artery disease. BioResorbable Scaffolds provide temporary vessel support before gradually dissolving over time, while Drug-Coated Balloons deliver anti-proliferative medication directly to the vessel wall without requiring a permanent implant. These innovations are particularly valuable in selected patient populations and align with the broader goal of preserving the natural physiology of the artery.

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Speaking about the evolution of coronary interventions, Dr. Kishore K S, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Sagar Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "The philosophy of 'Leave Nothing Behind' is transforming the future of coronary interventions. While Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) continue to play a crucial role in treating complex coronary artery disease, newer treatment modalities such as BioResorbable Scaffolds (BRS) and Drug-Coated Balloons (DCB) are expanding our therapeutic options. These technologies allow us to tailor treatment based on the patient's condition while reducing the amount of permanent metallic implants within the coronary arteries. The ability to restore vessel function while potentially leaving nothing behind represents a significant step forward in patient-centric cardiac care."

Another critical challenge in contemporary angioplasty is the management of heavily calcified coronary lesions, which can make procedures technically demanding and impact treatment outcomes. Advances in calcium modification technologies are helping physicians prepare these difficult lesions more effectively before stent implantation.

Highlighting the importance of calcium management, Dr. Anand R. Shenoy, Consultanat - Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "Coronary artery calcification remains one of the most challenging aspects of angioplasty. Adequate calcium management is essential to ensure optimal stent expansion and long-term procedural success. Today, advanced lesion preparation techniques and calcium modification technologies such as specialty balloons, atherectomy systems, and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) enable us to treat complex calcified blockages more effectively than ever before. By addressing calcium appropriately before intervention, we can improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications, and ultimately enhance the quality of care delivered to patients with complex coronary artery disease."

While technological innovations continue to improve treatment outcomes, prevention remains the first line of defense against coronary artery disease. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, tobacco cessation, stress management, and routine health screenings can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk.

With the availability of advanced angioplasty solutions and increasing awareness about heart health, cardiologists believe that patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease today have access to safer, more personalized, and highly effective treatment options than ever before.

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