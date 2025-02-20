The Future of Spine Surgery - Advancing with Robotics and Innovation

PRNewswire

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], February 20: Spinal disorders are a significant health concern worldwide, affecting people across different age groups, with the most common issue being low back pain which impacts 60% of men and 80% of women, particularly those aged 50+ years. Spinal stenosis is another common condition among the elderly (50+ years), while lumbar disc issues, including herniation (37%) and degeneration (33%), predominantly affect individuals aged 30-50 years. Scoliosis, seen in 2-3% of children aged 10-18 years, is another prevalent condition, while spinal cord injuries are more common in young adults (20-40 years).

* Manipal Institute of Robotic Spine Surgery has performed close to 1,000 robotic spine surgeries across all age groups. Notably, 40% of all spine cases come from West Bengal and Northeast India

In this regard, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, organized a Manipal Community Care Program at Bankura on 16th February 2025 to raise awareness about spinal health and offer guidance on managing age-related spinal issues. The event featured interactive sessions with leading spine specialists - Dr. S. Vidyadhara, Chairman, HOD & Consultant - Spine Surgery & Consultant - Robotic Spine Surgery; Dr. Balamurugan T, Consultant - Spine Care; and Dr. Abhishek Soni, Consultant - Spine Care, who addressed all patient care needs, focusing on newer therapies and advanced management. About 65+ members from different associations, including the Bankura Welfare Association, Bankura Chamber of Commerce, Bankura Marwari Association, and Bankura Women Social Welfare Forum, attended the program.

For nearly 2 decades, the Manipal Robotic Spine Care Centre at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road has been a pioneer in spine care, successfully performing over 20,000+ spinal surgeries and 60,000+ spinal injections, while treating more than 2.5 lakh outpatients. Recently established in 2023, the Manipal Institute of Robotic Spine Surgery, armed with the Mazor X Stealth Edition Spine Robotics system, has already performed close to 1000 robotic spine surgeries across all age groups. Notably, 40% of our all spine cases are from West Bengal and Northeast India.

Dr. S. Vidyadhara emphasized the significance of robotics in enhancing surgical outcomes. He stated, "Utilizing robotic guidance, we have achieved unparalleled precision in scoliosis correction, cervical corpectomy, cervical pedicle screw fixation, vertebroplasty, and kyphoplasty. The AI-powered preoperative planning and real-time intraoperative guidance enable us surgeons to perform these complex procedures with increased confidence and efficiency. For patients, these techniques ensure faster recovery, less pain, and shorter hospital stays, allowing patients suffering from spinal deformities, herniated discs, and degenerative spinal conditions to regain mobility and lead pain-free lives."

Dr. Balamurugan T highlighted the impact of these advancements on managing low back pain and spinal stenosis. He stated, "Robotic spine surgery is revolutionizing the field by allowing us to offer tailored surgical solutions, reducing human error and complications. The spinal alignment post-surgery is better in most patients, leading to accelerating rehabilitation and quicker recovery with reduced postoperative discomfort."

Dr. Abhishek Soni spoke about the transformative impact of minimally invasive techniques, stating, "Another breakthrough in spine care,MISS and regenerative therapies like stem cell treatments and biologics help reduce tissue trauma by reducing the need for large incisions and aiding in spinal repair and regeneration. In cases of lumbar disc herniation and spinal cord injuries, these advancements allow patients to regain mobility and function much sooner and improve long-term outcomes."

The future of spine surgery is being transformed with cutting-edge technologies such as robotic-assisted procedures leading the way. Innovations in minimally invasive techniques, together with artificial intelligence (AI), multimodal neuromonitoring, and navigation systems are leveraging surgical precision and safety, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times.

With continued innovation, spine surgery is now becoming safer, more precise, and less invasive. The integration of robotics, AI, and advanced imaging is paving the way for a new era in spinal care, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients worldwide.

For more information please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/oldairportroad/specialities/spine-care/

