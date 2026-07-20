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New Delhi [India], July 20: For generations, choosing an undergraduate degree meant selecting a single discipline and building a career around it. Today, that approach is rapidly changing. As industries become increasingly interconnected, employers are seeking graduates who can think beyond traditional academic boundaries, combine knowledge from multiple fields, and adapt to emerging challenges.

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From artificial intelligence and biotechnology to sustainability and data analytics, many of the careers shaping the future no longer fit neatly within one subject. This evolution is encouraging universities to rethink how undergraduate education is designed, moving away from rigid academic structures towards flexible, interdisciplinary learning that allows students to develop both specialised expertise and broader perspectives.

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The careers emerging today rarely belong to a single discipline. Whether it is economics with data analytics, environmental studies with economics, or management with sustainability, graduates with expertise across complementary disciplines are better equipped to address evolving industry and societal needs. This interdisciplinary approach develops the knowledge, adaptability, and problem-solving skills increasingly expected across industry, research, and the public sector.

Recognising these changing expectations, TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), a UGC-recognised Deemed-to-be University established by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), is reimagining undergraduate education through interdisciplinary learning, flexible academic pathways, and a research-led approach to teaching. Building on TERI's internationally recognised legacy in sustainability research and policy, the university prepares students to understand and address real-world challenges across science, business, technology, public policy, and the environment.

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Academic Flexibility for Modern Careers

One of the defining features of this new approach to undergraduate education is the flexibility it offers students to shape their academic journey. Through a Major and Minor structure, students can combine complementary disciplines to build a stronger and more relevant academic profile.

Imagine a student pursuing a Major in Economics while choosing a Minor in Data Science. Alongside developing a strong understanding of economic theory and policy, they also gain analytical and computational skills that are increasingly valued across finance, consulting, government, and research.

At TERI SAS, this interdisciplinary approach is embedded across undergraduate programmes, enabling students to personalise their learning while connecting knowledge across disciplines to suit their interests and career aspirations.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) enables students to graduate with an Honours or Honours with a Research degree. Selected programmes also offer an integrated Master's pathway, creating a seamless progression for students wishing to pursue higher studies.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

Beyond the curriculum, TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) provides a research-oriented learning environment where science, business, technology, economics, and sustainability intersect. Students engage with contemporary challenges while developing critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that are valued across professions.

Learning also extends beyond academics through student-led clubs and campus activities that encourage leadership, teamwork, and personal development, helping students build skills and experiences outside the classroom.

Located in the heart of New Delhi, at Vasant Kunj, the university offers access to government institutions, research organisations, and industry, creating opportunities that complement classroom learning. For students relocating from other cities, TERI SAS also offers on-campus hostel facilities for girls, providing a supportive residential environment as they pursue their academic journey.

Building on TERI's recognised legacy in sustainability research and policy, TERI SAS connects classroom learning with real-world challenges, preparing graduates for careers in industry, research, public policy and higher education through a multidisciplinary perspective.

"The future of undergraduate education lies in preparing students to think beyond disciplinary boundaries. As industries evolve and societal challenges become more interconnected, universities must create opportunities for students to combine knowledge, engage with research, and develop the confidence to understand and solve real-world problems. At TERI SAS, our Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes, with options for Honours and Honours with Research, encourage students to build strong disciplinary foundations while exploring ideas across fields through interdisciplinary learning and research."

- Prof. Suman Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS

Choosing the Right Undergraduate Journey

Choosing an undergraduate programme today is about more than selecting a subject. It is about choosing a university that encourages curiosity, academic exploration, and lifelong learning.

With interdisciplinary pathways, research opportunities, and a future-focused curriculum, TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) reflects a new vision of undergraduate education. It offers students the opportunity to build an education that matches their interests, supports their ambitions, and prepares them to contribute meaningfully in an increasingly interconnected world.

To learn more about undergraduate programmes, academic pathways, and admissions, visit www.terisas.ac.in.

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised Deemed-to-be University established by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), one of India's leading research institutions in sustainability research and education. Located in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, near the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, TERI SAS offers research-driven undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across Sustainability, Energy, Data Science, Economics, Biotechnology, Climate Science, Geoinformatics, Public Policy, Renewable Energy, Management, Law, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Studies.

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