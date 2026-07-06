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Dubai [UAE], July 6: The Gamechangers Middle East, the UAE-born startup investment series and entrepreneurship platform, has received an overwhelming response of 1,500 founder applications ahead of its application deadline, reflecting the growing ambition of entrepreneurs across the UAE, the wider Middle East, India, Singapore and international markets.

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Designed to go beyond television, The series, is a fully functional investment and mentorship platform is a fully functional investment and mentorship platform where promising founders gain access to visibility, mentorship, strategic connections and capital. For an entrepreneurial community that has long had ambition but limited access to the right rooms, that combination appears to have struck a nerve.

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The series brings together a circle of influence; an elite panel of entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and ecosystem builders to spotlight and support the next generation of regional and global success stories.

From the applications received, a select group of 70 high-potential startups will progress to pitch before a distinguished panel of investors and industry leaders in a televised format, broadcast across TV and streaming platforms, for the chance to secure backing and accelerate their growth in one of the world's most dynamic business environments.

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Leading the series as Co-Creator, Host, Mentor and Strategic Partner is R. Madhavan, Padma Shri awardee, acclaimed actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur. Madhavan brings something rare to the role: he has built things himself, navigated the intersection of creativity and commerce, and understood from the inside what it takes to back an idea and carry it to scale. His presence is not decorative. It sets the tone for what the platform is trying to be.

"Every great company begins with belief. A belief in an idea, a vision, and the courage to pursue it. The UAE has become one of the world's most exciting destinations for innovation, and The Gamechangers Middle East is designed to discover bold founders, champion transformative ideas, and inspire a new generation to think bigger, and create lasting legacies." says, R. Madhavan, Co-Creator, Host and Mentor, The Gamechangers Middle East.

Adding further creative strength to the platform is renowned Filmmaker and Producer Vipul D. Shah, Promoter and Chairman, Wakaoo Films and Optimystix Entertainment, one of the leading content, television and digital production companies. Vipul D. Shah, Producer and Director of The Gamechangers Middle East, said, "The response we have received in such a short period reflects the extraordinary scale of entrepreneurial ambition across the region. It also reinforces the need for platforms that move beyond recognition and create real access, real visibility, and real opportunities. The Gamechangers Middle East has been designed to connect promising founders with investors, mentorship, and capital, while bringing their stories, struggles, and ambitions to audiences across the region."

Rajesh Bahl, Co-Promoter & Group CEO, Optimystix Entertainment, said, 'Our vision is to build a scalable IP that not only showcases entrepreneurial success stories but also actively contributes to the growth of the startup ecosystem while creating a sustainable global entertainment franchise originating from the Middle East."

The series is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV Middle East in late 2026, reaching audiences across MENA region, with simultaneous streaming across major over-the-top platforms. The distribution strategy is deliberate: the stories of these founders will reach audiences across the region and well beyond it, giving participating businesses a level of credibility, and exposure, that goes far beyond a traditional pitch.

"This platform is not just about startups. It is about showcasing the strength and transparency of an nation and ecosystem that continues to attract talent, capital, and opportunity from around the world. said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director, Orbit Events.

Organisers expect the total application count to surpass 2,000 submissions before the season closes, with founders applying from the UAE, India, Singapore and a growing number of international markets.

Organisations, investors, and brands interested in forming strategic partnerships with the platform are also encouraged to connect at: https://thegamechangersme.com/join-the-investor-circle/

About The Gamechangers Middle East

The Gamechangers Middle East is the region's premier startup investment series and entrepreneurship platform, owned by Orbit Events, R. Madhavan and Optimystix Entertainment. Built to connect founders with mentorship, strategic partnerships, capital and market access, the platform brings together entrepreneurs, investors, corporations to accelerate innovation and business growth across the Middle East and international markets.

Designed as a multi-platform entertainment and business franchise, The Gamechangers Middle East extends beyond television to create meaningful opportunities for founders, investors and ecosystem stakeholders across the region and beyond.

Built in the UAE. Made for the World.

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