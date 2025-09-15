DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit &amp; Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 15: The Global Energy & Environment Foundation (GEEF) successfully hosted the Global WaterTech Summit & Global WaterTech Awards 2025 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, with the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India.

The event was powered by NABARD as Power Partner and W.O.G. Technologies as Industry Partner, and convened eminent leaders, experts, and innovators to deliberate on the theme "Smart and Sustainable Water Infrastructure."

Advertisement

The summit began with a welcome address by Ms. Parveen Kaur, who urged collective action for building future-ready water systems.

Chief Guest Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, stressed the urgent need for universal access to safe water, efficient irrigation, industrial water-use efficiency, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Guest of Honour Dr. Syamal Kumar Sarkar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlighted the looming water scarcity challenge and called for integrated governance, collaborative partnerships, and stronger engagement of civil society to secure India's water future.

Advertisement

The Global WaterTech Awards 2025 recognised organisations demonstrating exemplary achievements in water, sustainability, CSR, and waste & recycling. The GEEF noted that their pioneering efforts continue to set benchmarks for innovation, environmental leadership, and impactful practices.

The honors were presented by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA, along with Dr. Bibek Bandyopadhyay, former Adviser to the Government of India, and Mr. Punit Singh Nagi, Director Projects, The GEEF.

Awardees reflected a diverse spectrum of sectors and geographies. Shapoorji Pallonji, DCM Shriram, Jindal Steel, NTPC, ONGC, Reliance Syngas, Oil India, Jindal Steel Limited and Tamil Nadu Newsprint were recognised for achievements in water infrastructure, energy efficiency, and sustainability leadership.

Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur, V-Guard, Vishvaraj Environment, W.O.G. Technologies, Solidaridad, Damodar Valley Corporation, DLF and Carpi India were honored for groundbreaking initiatives in smart water treatment, urban resilience, and infrastructure renewal. Coca-Cola India, Hindustan Unilever, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited and THDC were celebrated for transformative CSR projects advancing community empowerment and sustainable water management.

In the circular economy and waste management category, Attero Recycling, Jindal Stainless, and Bridge Green Upcycle were acknowledged for their innovative contributions to recycling and resource efficiency.

Distinguished speakers at the WaterTech Summit 2025 included Mr. Sanjoy Ghosh (NABARD), Dr. Manglesh Srivastava (Mayor, Gorakhpur), Ms. Astrid Heegh Jensen (Royal Danish Embassy), Col. Abhina Navneet (WOG Technologies), Mr. Kenji Matsuno (Embassy of Japan), Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal (Shapoorji Pallonji), and Mr. RaQesh Mutreja (SNCF). Their discussions showcased solutions in water recharge, flood management, zero liquid discharge, infrastructure sustainability, and community-led action.

The summit reinforced the importance of collaborative action, measurable impact, and scalable models in addressing global sustainability challenges, while underlining India's role in driving water security and resilience.

Concluding the event, The GEEF announced the Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, in New Delhi, India, dedicated to advancing dialogue, innovation, and partnerships for a water-secure future. For participation and further details, stakeholders and organisations may contact: geef.foundation@gmail.com | +91-11-45536559.

Issued by:

The GEEF Foundation

Website: www.g-eef.org/watertech25.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts