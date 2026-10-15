PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: The Global Crown 2026 – The Crown for Humanity, a unique initiative celebrating women’s empowerment, individuality and social responsibility, was successfully held on 8 October 2026 at Tolly 9, Kolkata. The event was jointly organised by Anonymous Films, founded by actress and producer Payel Mukherjee, and The Kolkata Film and Television Institute (KFTI), founded by Rubia Banerjee.

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The grand finale brought together talented women from West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Tripura, celebrating their confidence, achievements, creativity and individuality through the prestigious titles of Miss Global 2026 and Mrs. Global 2026. With no age bar, the pageant embraced women from diverse backgrounds, highlighting that confidence, talent and determination transcend age and conventional definitions of beauty.

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A Journey of Preparation and Empowerment

Prior to the finale, participants underwent an intensive seven-day grooming workshop at Country Club, Chanakyapuri. The programme focused on personality development, communication skills, confidence-building, ramp walk, stage presence and overall presentation. The workshop was led by renowned grooming expert Saptami Banerjee, with guidance and support from national and international industry experts.

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Distinguished Jury and Esteemed Dignitaries

The distinguished jury included Payel Mukherjee, Prem Bambani, Madhabilata Mitra and Jaya Misra, along with eminent personalities associated with cinema, fashion and entertainment.

The grand finale was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge of Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs; Shri Debashis Dhar, MLA and former IPS officer; and Mr. Prasun Banerjee, MLA and former IPS officer, alongside other eminent personalities and guests from diverse fields.

Mr. Sandip Bhattacharya, an eminent entrepreneur and creative professional, was also associated with the initiative. The evening was hosted by Ritoprobha Bhattacharya, who guided the audience through the celebrations.

The winners of Miss Global 2026, Mrs. Global 2026 and various special titles were crowned at the grand finale, marking a memorable milestone in their personal and professional journeys.

The Crown for Humanity: A Mission Beyond Beauty

At the heart of The Global Crown 2026 lies a meaningful social commitment towards children with Autism, Down Syndrome and diverse special needs. The initiative seeks to promote awareness, inclusion, acceptance and welfare, encouraging society to recognise the abilities, dignity and individuality of every child.

The organisers believe that a crown represents more than beauty or achievement—it symbolises compassion, responsibility and the power to create positive change.

Official Partners

The event was supported by Country Club as the venue and hospitality partner, Assure Group as a principal sponsor, Prem Collection as the costume partner and Dia Gold as the official crown partner, along with other sponsors and associates whose contributions helped bring the event to life.

A Celebration with a Purpose

The Global Crown 2026 stands as a celebration of womanhood, confidence, cultural diversity and social responsibility. Through this initiative, Anonymous Films and KFTI aim to create a platform where women are encouraged to express themselves, pursue their aspirations and become advocates for meaningful social change.

The organisers extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants, recognising every contestant’s courage, dedication and contribution to the journey. For each participant, the pageant marks not merely an achievement, but the beginning of new opportunities, friendships and aspirations.

THE GLOBAL CROWN 2026 – THE CROWN FOR HUMANITY

Celebrating Beauty. Empowering Women. Supporting Humanity.

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