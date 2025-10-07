The Global Design Co. Strikes a GIWA Hat-Trick with Wedding of the Year - Gold

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 7: It was a night of celebration, glamour, and recognition as The Global Design Co. (GDC) once again proved why it is a name synonymous with excellence in the wedding industry. At the recently concluded International Convention of Wedding Fraternity (ICWF) 2025, the company made history by winning the 'Wedding of the Year - Gold' at the Great Indian Wedding Awards (GIWA) for the third consecutive year - a true hat-trick of victories. Adding to the glory, GDC also bagged the coveted Best International Wedding of the Year Award, further solidifying its position as a global leader in destination wedding planning.

A Star-Studded Celebration at ICWF & GIWA

The ICWF and its flagship GIWA ceremony are regarded as the biggest stage for the wedding fraternity in India, where industry leaders, planners, designers, and hospitality experts from across the world gather to celebrate creativity and innovation. The awards are considered the highest honour for wedding professionals, recognising exceptional talent, flawless execution, and world-class experiences.

This year's GIWA ceremony sparkled with star power as Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Kakkar, Chitrangda Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and Amyra Dastur graced the event, adding Bollywood glamour to an already dazzling evening. With live performances, engaging panels, and a celebration of the finest weddings executed in the past year, GIWA truly set new benchmarks for the industry.

The Global Design Co. - Crafting Dreams Across Borders

Led by its visionary founder and director, Sunny Chotwani, The Global Design Co. has been shaping extraordinary weddings for over 15 years. Today, it stands as a premium destination wedding planning company trusted by families across the world to create once-in-a-lifetime celebrations.

From India's royal palaces to international shores, GDC has left its mark at some of the world's most sought-after wedding destinations including Turkey, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Bahrain, Jaipur, Udaipur, Goa, and several other iconic locations.

Every wedding planned by GDC reflects the couple's unique story, with an attention to detail that ensures no two celebrations are ever alike. Their strength lies in blending rich traditions with modern elegance, ensuring that every guest experiences not just a wedding, but a memory that lasts forever.

GDC's Wedding of the Year - Gold recognition came for a spectacular celebration in Udaipur, where the idea of grandness took a bold new leap. The event was a benchmark in luxury and precision, with the team working tirelessly on every element -- from immersive decor concepts and curated food design to world-class entertainment that kept guests mesmerised. It was this seamless harmony of scale and detail that made the wedding a true masterpiece and earned GDC top honours at GIWA.

Why GIWA Gold Matters

Winning Wedding of the Year - Gold at GIWA is considered the highest honor in the Indian wedding industry. It is judged by an eminent panel of experts who evaluate creativity, innovation, scale, and flawless execution. Achieving it three years in a row is a feat few can dream of, and it demonstrates GDC's consistency and ability to innovate at the highest level.

The Best International Wedding of the Year award further underscores the company's global expertise. With weddings spread across continents, GDC has shown that Indian wedding planners can match - and even surpass - international standards of design and hospitality.

Beyond the Hat-Trick

With its GIWA hat-trick and a growing international footprint, The Global Design Co. is now setting its sights even higher. Sunny Chotwani and his team aim to explore new destinations while continuing to showcase India's royal charm and cultural richness to the world.

For couples seeking a premium, stress-free, and unforgettable destination wedding, GDC has once again proven it is the name to trust. This historic hat-trick is not just a win for GDC, but a milestone for the Indian wedding fraternity - showcasing the global standard of creativity, execution, and vision being delivered by Indian planners.

