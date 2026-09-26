The Global GCC Summit 2026 Puts AI, R&D and Digital Innovation at the Centre of India’s GCC Story

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: The Global GCC Summit 2026, organised by Inductus Group at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, congregating more than 300 C-suite leaders, 100+ GCC decision-makers and 30+ distinguished speakers to examine the technology and innovation forces reshaping India's GCC ecosystem. The Summit was held under the theme “Architecting India’s Sunrise Era & the Epicentre of the $980B GCC Economy.”

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Technology was a central focus of the Summit, with discussions examining the growing role of GCCs in AI, data, digital transformation, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. The Concept Note highlights the evolution of GCCs into Centres of Excellence for enterprise AI, large language models, AI agents, industry-specific applications and responsible AI, alongside the need to move AI initiatives from pilots to production.

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The Summit brought together leaders from Fortune 500 companies, GCCs, government, trade bodies, consulates, policy makers, investment promotion agencies, academia and professional services. The session featured Alouk Kumar, CEO & Managing Director, Inductus Group; Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President, NASSCOM; Dr Kishore Jayaraman, OBE, Group CEO, UK India Business Council & Former President, Rolls Royce, Mr Mayank Sharma (Google, USA), Ms. Jaya Choraria, Deputy Trade Commissioner, British High Commission, along with a number of Global GCC & IT leaders.

The technology agenda continued through dedicated regional sessions involving the USA, UK, Japan and EU. The USA session focused on India's emergence as a strategic AI, R&D and technology hub, while the Japan dialogue examined India's role as an innovation-led global R&D hub and offshore service delivery centre. The EU session focused on how European technological capabilities and India's talent, scale and digital innovation can contribute to the next generation of global corporations.

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Alouk Kumar, CEO & Managing Director, Inductus Group quoted “India’s GCC story is evolving from scale to strategic value creation. With global enterprises increasingly looking at India for technology, innovation, research, talent and business transformation, the next phase of growth will require stronger collaboration between industry, government and the wider ecosystem. At Inductus, we believe India has the talent, entrepreneurial energy and institutional capabilities to build GCCs that are not merely execution centres, but integral parts of global enterprises. The Global GCC Summit 2026 is an effort to bring these stakeholders together and create a meaningful dialogue around the opportunities, challenges and frameworks that will shape India’s GCC journey towards 2030 and beyond.”

India currently hosts around 2,100 GCCs employing nearly 2.4 million professionals, with the sector contributing approximately USD 98.5 billion in economic value. Inductus Research projects this value to reach USD 980 billion by 2040 and alongside the creation of approximately 8 million high-end jobs.

Beyond AI, the Summit addressed the infrastructure supporting the next generation of digital operations, including data centres, cloud environments, data sovereignty, hybrid infrastructure and data localisation, while recognising cybersecurity as an increasingly important board-level priority.

The Summit also featured the launch of a research book “Irresistible India: A GCC Industry Compendium” and the Irresistible India Awards, recognising contributions to India's technology and GCC ecosystem.

With GCCs increasingly moving beyond traditional service delivery towards technology, innovation and strategic capabilities, the Global GCC Summit 2026 provided a platform for technology leaders, corporations and policymakers to examine the opportunities emerging at the intersection of AI, talent, R&D and digital transformation in India.

Mukesh Singh, PRO, Inductus Ltd., said, “The Global GCC Summit 2026 reflects India’s growing position as a global hub for technology, innovation and strategic business capabilities. The Summit has brought together key stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and create new opportunities for India’s GCC ecosystem.”

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