The Global Healthcare Expo 2027: Asia’s Gateway to Global Healthcare Markets, Partnerships & Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India] / Bangkok [Thailand], October 16: Healthcare companies across Asia seeking to expand their international footprint, explore new markets and develop strategic business relationships will have an opportunity to connect at The Global Healthcare Expo 2027, an international conference-cum-exhibition scheduled for 21–22 January 2027 in Bangkok, Thailand. It is an International Conference-cum-Exhibition Connecting Healthcare Companies with Buyers, Distributors and Business Opportunities Across ASEAN and Beyond.

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Positioned as an emerging international platform for healthcare trade, innovation and business development, the Expo aims to connect pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device companies, healthcare solution providers, wellness brands and emerging healthcare innovators with prospective importers, distributors, buyers, procurement professionals, hospitals, healthcare institutions, investors and international trade representatives.

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Under the theme “Your Gateway to Global Healthcare Markets, Partnerships & Growth,” the Expo aspires to become a leading healthcare business destination in ASEAN, creating opportunities for companies to showcase their products, explore export markets, identify potential distribution partners and build commercial relationships across Thailand, Southeast Asia and other international markets.

Organised in association with Asepsis Marketing, GTTCI Trade Chamber and IndiGlobalExpo.com, the Expo is supported through the participation and outreach of embassies, diplomatic missions and trade chambers from ASEAN countries, creating a focused international platform for cross-border healthcare trade and business networking.

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A CALL TO ASIA’S HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY: TAKE YOUR BUSINESS BEYOND BORDERS

The Global Healthcare Expo 2027 invites healthcare companies from India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe, Thailand and across ASEAN to seize the opportunity to present their products and capabilities on an international platform.

Whether your organisation manufactures pharmaceutical formulations, produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), develops medical devices, supplies surgical equipment, delivers hospital solutions, pioneers health technology or offers Ayurveda, personal wellness and nutraceutical products, the Expo offers an opportunity to introduce your brand to a wider business audience and explore new avenues for growth.

For companies aspiring to move beyond domestic markets, international expansion begins with visibility, relevant business connections and an understanding of new market opportunities. The Expo seeks to bring these elements together through a combination of product showcases, business networking, conference sessions and B2B engagement.

WHY EXHIBIT AT THE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EXPO 2027?

The Expo is being developed not merely as a conventional exhibition, but as a business-development and market-access platform designed to help healthcare companies explore international commercial opportunities.

Exhibiting provides an opportunity to showcase products, demonstrate capabilities, engage with prospective business partners and initiate conversations that may support future market expansion.

Participating companies can explore opportunities to:

- Meet International Buyers

- Find Importers and Distributors

- Explore ASEAN Market Opportunities

- Showcase Your Products Internationally

- Generate Business Leads

- Expand Your Export Potential

- Build Strategic Partnerships

- Connect with Healthcare Institutions

- Strengthen Brand Visibility

- Explore Long-Term Business Growth

The objective is to help companies move beyond product display and explore how international networking can contribute to business development, market access and long-term growth.

BANGKOK: YOUR GATEWAY TO ASEAN HEALTHCARE MARKETS

Strategically positioned in Southeast Asia, Bangkok offers an attractive setting for businesses seeking to explore Thailand's commercial environment and develop connections across the broader ASEAN region.

For Indian and Asian healthcare companies looking beyond their existing markets, participation can provide an opportunity to introduce their products to an international audience, understand potential regional business opportunities and establish relationships with prospective trade partners.

Exhibit to be seen. Connect to discover opportunities. Partner to explore growth. Expand beyond borders.

Healthcare companies across Asia are invited to participate as exhibitors and become part of this international healthcare business platform.

EVENT DETAILS

The Global Healthcare Expo 2027

- Dates: 21–22 January 2027

- Location: Bangkok, Thailand

- Format: International Conference-cum-Exhibition

- Organised in association with: Asepsis Marketing, GTTCI Trade Chamber and IndiGlobalExpo.com

Exhibitor participation and business enquiries are invited from healthcare companies across Asia and international markets.

THE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE EXPO 2027

Asia’s Gateway to Healthcare Markets, Partnerships & Global Growth

Connect. Exhibit. Trade. Export. Expand.

Explore new markets. Build international partnerships. Take your healthcare business beyond borders.

About The Global Healthcare Expo 2027

The Global Healthcare Expo 2027 is an international healthcare conference-cum-exhibition initiative designed to connect healthcare companies with prospective buyers, importers, distributors, healthcare institutions and international business partners. Through product showcases, B2B networking, conference sessions and cross-border business engagement, the Expo aims to support market exploration, healthcare trade and commercial collaboration across Thailand, ASEAN and other international markets.

For more details, please email at info@indiglobalexpo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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