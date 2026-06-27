PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: On the occasion of Vitamin D Day, The Good Sage is highlighting India's widespread yet often overlooked Vitamin D deficiency challenge. Despite being one of the sunniest countries in the world, studies suggest that almost 77% of Indians may have insufficient Vitamin D levels, making it one of the country's most common nutritional concerns.

Advertisement

The issue affects people across age groups and lifestyles, many of whom may not even realise that Vitamin D deficiency could be contributing to how they feel on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Vitamin D Day, declared by IMA this year on 21st June, serves as a reminder of the importance of Vitamin D awareness and education. The day encourages individuals to better understand their Vitamin D status and the role this essential nutrient plays in supporting overall health and well-being.

As lifestyles become increasingly indoor centric, opportunities for natural sunlight exposure have reduced significantly. Long working hours inside offices, extended screen time, urban living patterns, and limited outdoor activity can all affect the body's ability to naturally produce Vitamin D.

Advertisement

Vitamin D plays an important role in several physiological functions, including supporting bone health, muscle function, and immune health. While it is commonly associated with strong bones, researchers continue to study its broader role in overall well-being.

The challenge is particularly relevant across different life stages. Working professionals often spend most of their daylight hours indoors. Parents balancing careers and family responsibilities may find little time for outdoor activity. Older adults can also face greater risks associated with low Vitamin D levels, including reduced muscle strength and mobility concerns.

Despite the prevalence of deficiency, awareness remains relatively low. Many individuals continue to live with symptoms such as fatigue, low energy, muscle discomfort, or general feelings of reduced well-being without considering whether nutritional deficiencies may be involved.

To help address this awareness gap, The Good Sage is encouraging individuals to take a proactive approach towards understanding their Vitamin D status through an AI-based assessment tool designed to help identify potential risk factors associated with deficiency.

Bhagwat Dhingra, Founder and MD, Medisage Health, said:

"The biggest reason 490 million Indians remain Vitamin D3 deficient is not lack of sun - it is lack of awareness, and the barriers that prevent people from finding out they have a problem. A complete blood test that costs Rs.1,500+ and takes two days is not accessible healthcare. A free, two-minute AI assessment that anyone can take on their phone is. The Good Sage was built on the principle of Thoughtful Nutrition - and thoughtful nutrition begins with knowing what your body actually needs. Knowyourd3.mymedisage.com is where that journey starts."

Health experts emphasise that deficiency cannot be determined based on symptoms alone, and individuals should seek appropriate professional guidance regarding their nutritional health.

"Awareness and early identification can help individuals make more informed decisions about their wellbeing," added Mr. Dhingra. "Understanding personal risk factors is an important starting point in addressing a deficiency that affects millions of Indians."

To complement the awareness initiative, The Good Sage launched Vitamin D3 Nano Shots, a convenient nutrition solution aimed at supporting daily Vitamin D requirements. The launch underscores the company's belief that awareness alone is not enough; consumers also need accessible and easy-to-follow nutrition solutions. Through the combination of AI-driven health insights and thoughtfully designed nutritional products, The Good Sage seeks to empower individuals to take proactive control of their wellbeing.

As conversations around preventive health and nutrition continue to gain momentum, increasing awareness of Vitamin D deficiency remains an important part of helping individuals take a more informed approach to their long-term health.

For more information, visit https://thegoodsage.in/

About: This release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individuals should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding their health concerns.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)