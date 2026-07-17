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Munnar (Kerala) [India], July 17: The Grand Cliff Resort, Munnar developed by GF Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, has been awarded the Government of India's 5-star classification, placing it among the highest-rated hospitality properties in Kerala, India. Located near Lakshmi estate in Munnar town, the resort earned the distinction following a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation by the country's official classification authorities.

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A Rating Earned, Not Assumed

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India's star classification system assesses properties against a wide range of benchmarks, including service quality, operational standards, available facilities, sustainability practices, human resource efficiency, and guest satisfaction. The process includes multiple committee reviews and direct on-site inspections designed to ensure consistency and fairness across the country's hospitality sector. The 5-star tier sits at the top of this framework, reserved for properties that meet the highest standard across every parameter assessed.

For The Grand Cliff, the classification formalises what the resort has positioned itself to deliver since opening: a property built to a scale and standard rarely seen in this part of the Western Ghats. Spread across forest, tea garden, and plantation land, the resort's 68 rooms, suites, and villas are anchored by a central Palace Block, with interiors inspired by European classical architecture set against Munnar's colonial-era hill station character. This luxury resort in munnar has gained consistent 5 star reviews with facilities that include an infinity pool overlooking waterfall and tea estate views, a dedicated Western spa, sauna and fitness facilities, forest-set yoga sessions, and the Eagle Park -- an in-resort theme park built by around 300 artisans over three years.

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A Platform for Gender-Inclusive, Responsible Tourism

The Grand Cliff, an officially classified 5-star resort recognized by the Government of India, hosted the International Women's Conference on Gender-Inclusive and Responsible Tourism, organized by the United Nations. The conference was attended by delegates from several countries to discuss and promote gender-inclusive, safe, and responsible tourism practices. During the conference, Kerala was recognized as a safe destination for women-only travel.

Rooted in the Community

The Grand Cliff, an officially classified 5-star resort in Munnar has undertaken various initiatives to support the tribal communities in the region by promoting tourism as a sustainable source of livelihood. By helping preserve their traditional homes and way of life, the resort contributes to safeguarding the knowledge, skills, and cultural heritage that have been passed down through generations.

The various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by this officially classified 5-star resort in Munnar include supporting children through emotional and technical development programs and creating greater awareness about waste management. The resort team has conducted numerous plastic removal campaigns on a regular basis to promote environmental conservation.

The resort's Green Club initiative focuses primarily on skill development and creating cleaner, healthier living spaces for the community.

On the global stage, the property has hosted high-profile international engagements, including the UN World Women Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Safe Travel, and has welcomed visiting dignitaries such as Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister to the grand cliff resort, Munnar, kerala. He stayed in our luxurious resort during the period of 12/01/2025 to 14/01/2025.

With such distinguished guests gracing its address, The Grand Cliff Resort, Munnar has emerged as a hub for international dignitaries and premium guests visiting India.

What the 5-Star Classification Signals

A government 5-star rating is a recognised marker of trust for both Indian and international travellers, particularly for high-value occasions such as weddings, honeymoons, and corporate events, where guests and planners look for assurance on facilities, service, and operational standards before booking. Combined with its role in advancing responsible and gender-inclusive tourism, and its ongoing commitment to the communities of Munnar, the classification positions The Grand Cliff to compete directly with the country's established luxury addresses states TravTalk India -- while offering a property and price point still new to Munnar's market.

"This classification reflects years of planning translated into a working standard of service," said a Grand Cliff Resort spokesperson. "It's a benchmark we intend to build on, not just hold onto."

About The Grand Cliff Resort

The Grand Cliff Resort is a Government of India-classified 5-star property with 68 rooms, suites, and villas, located in Viripara on the Kallar-Mankulam Road in Munnar, Kerala. Operated by GF Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, the resort combines palace-inspired architecture with the natural landscape of the Western Ghats, offering accommodation, wellness facilities, dining, and experiences tailored to honeymooners, families, and destination wedding and corporate guests. The property is located near Viripara Waterfalls, Guna Cave, and the Anakkulam elephant corridor.

Media Contact

The Grand Cliff Resort, Munnar

Viripara, Kallar - Mankulam Road, Munnar, Kerala 685565

Email: reservations@thegrandcliff.com

Phone: +91 92490 97342

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