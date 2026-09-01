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Home / Business / The Great American Table Brings the Flavours of the American Midwest and Northeast to New Delhi

The Great American Table Brings the Flavours of the American Midwest and Northeast to New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 06:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], September 1: Food lovers in the capital are set to embark on a unique culinary journey as the India Office of Food Export USA, in collaboration with JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, presents The Great American Table, a week-long food festival celebrating the rich and diverse culinary traditions of the American Midwest and Northeast.

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The special promotion will be inaugurated on Monday, August 24, in the presence of senior officials from the U.S. Embassy. Designed to introduce Indian diners to the authentic tastes of regional American cuisine, the festival will showcase a carefully curated menu highlighting the quality, versatility, and distinctive flavours of ingredients sourced from the United States.

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Speaking about the initiative, Sumit Saran, India Representative, Food Export USA, said, "We are delighted to host this special celebration at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. The Great American Table offers guests an opportunity to discover the diverse flavours of the American Midwest and Northeast while experiencing the quality and versatility of American ingredients."

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Hosted at K3, the hotel's award-winning all-day dining restaurant, the food festival will be open for both lunch and dinner from August 24 to August 30. Guests can savour an extensive spread inspired by the hearty and comforting cuisine of the American Midwest and Northeast, featuring signature favourites such as burgers, hot dogs, flatbreads, pies, soups, and several other regional specialties.

Beyond offering an immersive dining experience, the festival also aims to promote American agricultural and food products in India by demonstrating their adaptability across a variety of cuisines and culinary styles.

The Great American Table promises to be a memorable gastronomic celebration, bringing together authentic American flavours, premium ingredients, and exceptional hospitality under one roof for food enthusiasts in New Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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