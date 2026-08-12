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Home / Business / The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

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PTI
Updated At : 12:30 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: The Great Electronics Festival 2026 has witnessed an overwhelming response from shoppers and technology enthusiasts since its launch at Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar, and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad. Bringing together some of India's leading consumer electronics brands, the week-long festival has emerged as a one-stop destination for the latest gadgets, smart home solutions, gaming devices and exclusive festival offers.

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The festival has attracted strong footfalls, with visitors exploring products and experiences from top brands including Croma, Reliance Digital, Samsung, Dyson, Uni Apple, Bose, HP World, Lenovo and Asus. From cutting-edge smartphones and laptops to premium audio products and home appliances, shoppers have been actively engaging with the latest innovations while taking advantage of special festival deals.

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A major highlight of the festival was the special appearance by renowned Tech Guru and journalist Rajiv Makhni at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad. His interactive session attracted an enthusiastic audience, with Makhni sharing insights on emerging technology trends, smart living and the evolving consumer technology landscape. The session also featured an engaging Q&A, giving visitors an opportunity to interact directly with the technology expert and explore the future of tech.

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Commenting on the enthusiastic response to the festival, a Phoenix spokesperson said, "We are delighted with the response that The Great Electronics Festival has received so far. Bringing together leading technology brands and consumers under one roof, the festival has created an engaging platform to discover the latest innovations and exclusive offers. Rajiv Makhni's insightful session has been a key highlight, drawing enthusiastic participation from visitors. With the festival continuing until 16 August, we look forward to welcoming more shoppers and tech enthusiasts across our Phoenix destinations."

With several days still to go, visitors can continue to explore the newest technology products, enjoy exclusive offers and experience interactive brand showcases across both Phoenix destinations until 16 August 2026.

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Event Details

Event: The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Dates: 9 to 16 August 2026 Venues: Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar, and Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad

Phoenix Avenue of Stars - https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune Phoenix Mall of the Millennium - https://mallofthemillennium.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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