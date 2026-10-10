The Gund Brothers Honoured with Asian-African Leadership Awards for Excellence in Automobile & Ancillary Sector

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: The Gund Brothers, Rhythm Gund and Ritanshu Gund, have been honoured with the prestigious Asian-African Leadership Awards 2026 at the 8th High Level Diplomatic Meet (HLDM) – Season VIII , organised by the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI).

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The awards recognise their contribution to the automobile and ancillary sector, with the Gund Brothers receiving individual honours for their entrepreneurial leadership. In addition, Shan Overseas, founded and led by Rhythm Gund, was also recognised for its focus on quality assurance within the industry.

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The high-level diplomatic and business gathering was held on 24 September 2026 at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi , bringing together diplomats, business leaders, entrepreneurs, institutional representatives and industry stakeholders from across Asia and Africa.

Rhythm Gund Recognised as Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

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Rhythm Gund was honoured with the Asian-African Leadership Award – Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in Automobile and Ancillary, recognising his entrepreneurial journey and emerging contribution to the sector.

The recognition highlights the growing role of the next generation of entrepreneurs in the automobile and ancillary industry and acknowledges Rhythm's journey as an emerging business leader.

At a time when the automobile sector is undergoing significant transformation through technological advancement, changing market dynamics and evolving business models, the contribution of emerging entrepreneurs remains an important part of the industry's continued development.

Ritanshu Gund Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Honour

Ritanshu Gund was conferred the Asian-African Leadership Award – Entrepreneur of the Year in Automobile and Ancillary, recognising his entrepreneurial leadership and contribution to the sector.

The honour acknowledges his professional journey and leadership as an entrepreneur within the automobile and ancillary industry. It also reflects the importance of experienced entrepreneurial leadership in an industry that continues to play a significant role in India's manufacturing and economic landscape.

Shan Overseas Recognised for Quality Assurance

Adding another significant dimension to the recognition, Shan Overseas , founded and led by Rhythm Gund , was also honoured with the Asian-African Leadership Award in the category of Quality Assurance in Automobile & Ancillary .

The recognition acknowledges the firm's role and focus on quality assurance within the automobile and ancillary sector, where precision, consistency and quality standards are critical to sustainable business performance.

The recognition of Shan Overseas alongside Rhythm and Ritanshu Gund makes the occasion particularly significant, bringing together individual entrepreneurial excellence and organisational recognition under the same industry domain .

A Triple Recognition for the Gund Family

The recognition of Rhythm Gund, Ritanshu Gund and Shan Overseas at the same international platform represents a significant milestone.

While Rhythm Gund was recognised as Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in Automobile and Ancillary, Ritanshu Gund received the honour of Entrepreneur of the Year in Automobile and Ancillary. Shan Overseas, meanwhile, was recognised for Quality Assurance in Automobile & Ancillary.

Together, the three recognitions reflect different dimensions of contribution to the industry—from emerging entrepreneurship and established entrepreneurial leadership to organisational excellence in quality assurance.

The awards also highlight the growing recognition of Indian entrepreneurs and businesses contributing to the country's automobile and ancillary ecosystem.

Recognition on an International Business Platform

The AACCI High Level Diplomatic Meet – Season VIII provided an international platform for business leaders, entrepreneurs, diplomats and institutional representatives to engage around opportunities for greater collaboration between Asia and Africa.

The 2026 edition brought together stakeholders from diverse sectors and countries, creating a platform for dialogue, recognition and international business engagement.

For the Gund Brothers and Shan Overseas, receiving these honours at such a platform represents an important professional milestone and provides wider visibility to their work within the automobile and ancillary industry.

A Milestone for the Gund Brothers

For Rhythm Gund and Ritanshu Gund , the recognition represents two distinct stages of entrepreneurial achievement. Rhythm's recognition as an emerging entrepreneur and Ritanshu's recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year together reflect the continuing entrepreneurial journey of the Gund Brothers.

The recognition of Shan Overseas further strengthens the significance of the achievement by acknowledging the firm's contribution to quality assurance in the same industry.

As the automobile and ancillary sector continues to evolve, the achievements of entrepreneurs and organisations committed to business development, quality and industry growth remain an important part of India's broader economic story.

The Asian-African Leadership Awards 2026 mark a noteworthy milestone for the Gund Brothers and Shan Overseas, recognising their respective contributions and placing their entrepreneurial and organisational journey on an international business platform.

About Shan Overseas

Shan Overseas , founded and led by Rhythm Gund , operates in the automobile and ancillary sector, with a focus on quality assurance. The firm works within an industry where quality, reliability and consistency remain integral to business performance and long-term growth.

About the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI)

The Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) is an international business platform focused on facilitating trade, investment, entrepreneurship and institutional relationships between Asian and African markets. Through business forums, diplomatic engagements, leadership initiatives and industry platforms, AACCI brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, institutions and policymakers to encourage collaboration and international business opportunities.

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