

Home / Business / The Hapless Voyager by Satyartha Mishra Launched at Kathika Cultural Centre, New Delhi

The Hapless Voyager by Satyartha Mishra Launched at Kathika Cultural Centre, New Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: The Kathika Cultural Centre came alive on the evening of September 19th as author Satyartha Mishra unveiled his latest book, The Hapless Voyager, in the presence of celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was attended by dignitaries from India and Australia, alongside an eclectic gathering of writers, academicians, media personalities and book lovers.

The evening was marked by heartfelt speeches, candid reflections, and engaging conversations around Mishra's writing. Imtiaz Ali, a childhood friend of the author, spoke warmly about their bond and praised the book as "a delightful concoction of comic mishap, poignant moments, chance encounters, and the human experience."

Unlike conventional autobiographies, The Hapless Voyager offers a playful yet profound narrative, weaving together episodes from Mishra's life across India, Malaysia, and Australia. With its non-linear storytelling, the book allows readers to jump into any chapter whether recounting childhood adventures in Patna, humorous cultural confusions abroad, or heartfelt reflections on kindness, resilience, and belonging.

Speaking at the launch, Mishra shared, "I wanted readers to be free to start anywhere you don't have to read the chapters in order to understand the journey."

The book has already garnered glowing recommendations:

- Greg Matthews, Australian cricketing hero, called Mishra "one of the good guys" and lauded his contribution as an immigrant in Australia.

- Bobby Galinsky, Hollywood screenwriter and producer, described the book as "a wondrous meat-and-two-veggies satisfying hot meal of comfort food on a cold wintry night in front of the fireplace."

Within just a week of its release, The Hapless Voyager trended in Amazon India's Top 10 Bestsellers list, reflecting its growing resonance with readers.

The launch evening concluded with a spirited Q&A session and book signing, where Mishra engaged with guests on themes of nostalgia, cultural identity, and the unpredictable humour of life's journey.

The Hapless Voyager (Foreword by Imtiaz Ali) is now available on Amazon and Goodreads.

Follow updates on Instagram: @thehaplessvoyager

About the Author

Born in Patna in 1971, Satyartha Mishra has led a life full of unexpected adventures from his student days in India to a corporate career spanning Malaysia and Australia. Known for his wit, humility, and unfiltered honesty, he captures the bizarre, awkward, and heartwarming moments of his journey with rare candour. The Hapless Voyager is his first book, offering readers a window into the humour and humanity of life's unplanned detours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

