THE HELM 2026 Brings Together Global Leaders, Unveils a New Vision for the Insights Community

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New Delhi [India], August 3: The second edition of THE HELM was successfully hosted at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, bringing together leaders from the global Market Research and Insights industry for an evening of conversations, storytelling and collaboration. More than just an event, THE HELM marked the beginning of a larger community movement dedicated to shaping the future of the insights ecosystem.

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Hosted by acclaimed actor and entertainer Aparshakti Khurana, THE HELM 2026 welcomed senior industry leaders, brand-side professionals, agency leaders and distinguished international guests, reinforcing its vision of building a stronger, more connected and globally engaged insights community.

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Founded by Nitin Kumar and Hemant Arora, THE HELM was born from a simple belief that while professionals across the industry work together throughout the year, they rarely get the opportunity to come together beyond projects and meetings. What started as a single gathering has now evolved into a broader community initiative focused on strengthening relationships, sharing knowledge and shaping the future of the insights industry.

Speaking at the event, Hemant Arora, Co-Founder of THE HELM, said,

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"We spend the whole year working with each other, but we hardly spend time with each other. THE HELM was created to bring the industry together in an environment where conversations come first. We believe that when good people come together, the entire ecosystem becomes stronger, and when the ecosystem grows, everyone grows with it."

One of the highlights of the evening was The Story Room, where respected leaders from across the industry shared defining moments, personal experiences and lessons that sparked meaningful conversations throughout the evening.

A key milestone of THE HELM 2026 was the unveiling of its long-term community roadmap by Varun Arora, COO and Board Member at Bias Inc. The roadmap introduced three new pillars that will shape THE HELM beyond its annual conference: the Knowledge Hub, a platform for continuous learning and thought leadership; the Incubation Hub, designed to encourage innovation, mentorship and emerging ideas; and the Global Hub, aimed at strengthening international collaboration and building stronger connections across the global insights ecosystem.

The second edition of THE HELM was proudly supported by Hubsite Survey, Rise2Research, Opinion Minds, Globinex Research, and Brooksphere Research, whose partnership played an integral role in bringing the experience to life.

The event was led by founders Nitin Kumar and Hemant Arora, together with the team comprising Kapil Narang, Devinder Malhotra, Ashish Dixit, Varun Arora, Rakhi Kashyap, and Alankrita Pandey, whose collective efforts helped curate the experience.

With its successful second edition, THE HELM is now expanding beyond an annual conference into a year-round community platform that will foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, innovation and global engagement for professionals across the Market Research and Insights industry.

About THE HELM

THE HELM is the flagship community initiative of TeamVisory , a global market research and insights company headquartered in London. Through its annual conference and year-round community initiatives, THE HELM aims to bring together professionals from across the global insights ecosystem, enabling meaningful conversations, continuous learning, innovation and international collaboration.

As THE HELM continues to grow, its ambition remains unchanged: to build a community where conversations inspire ideas, relationships create opportunities, and the global insights industry moves forward together.

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