THE HOUSE OF RARE UNVEILS ITS LARGEST BENGALURU FLAGSHIP IN INDIRANAGAR, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER IN ITS RETAIL EXPANSION

A 6,000 sq. ft. flagship defined by distinctive architecture, and the full expression of the Rare Rabbit Guild Line.

Address: The House of Rare, 2010, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru Bengaluru, September 2026: The House of Rare, the multi-brand fashion house comprising Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Rare Ones and Rare’Z, has unveiled its new flagship in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Spanning across 6,000 sq. ft. across two floors, the store is the largest The House of Rare store in Bengaluru and the second-largest in the country, following its Kolkata flagship.

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The Indiranagar store brings the House of Rare portfolio together across menswear, womenswear, kidswear and footwear, creating a single retail address through which customers can experience the breadth of the fashion house while each brand retains its own distinct identity.

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The flagship launches with Rare Rabbit Guild across menswear, Rareism’s Autumn/Winter offering spanning everyday, occasion and festive dressing, and Rare Ones’ kidswear assortment. Rare’Z brings its key footwear stories including Sugoi, Dust, Montare and Abbruzzo, with the complete Sugoi series making its Bengaluru debut, alongside an expanded selection of women’s and open footwear.

A SPACE WITH A POINT OF VIEW The store's physical environment is central to the experience. An abstract, modern and minimal design language runs through the space, while the façade draws from Mediterranean architectural references to create a distinctive presence on Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road.

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Two dedicated entrances lead into Rareism and Rare’Z, with an internal connection between the two spaces. Rare’Z has been given an independent and highly visible presence within the format, while Rareism occupies a dedicated glass-fronted space. The first floor houses the Rare Rabbit Guild experience, with Rare Ones completing the portfolio.

Inside, rich veneer finishes, extensive glass glazing, bespoke fixtures, focused lighting and acoustic panel detailing create a contemporary environment where materiality, light and proportion are integral to the experience.

Manish Poddar, Founder, The House of Rare, said, “For me, the interesting part of a store is what happens between the products. The light, the materials, the way you enter a space, what you see from the street, what reveals itself as you move through it, all of those things change how you experience a brand. Indiranagar gave us the opportunity to work at a scale where those details could really matter. We wanted the architecture to have its own character, but never compete with the brands inside it. It had to feel distinctly House of Rare.” A DEEPER FOOTPRINT IN A KEY MARKET The Indiranagar flagship comes at a significant point in The House of Rare's retail expansion. With the opening, the group will have approximately 25 stores in Bengaluru and approximately 42 stores across India.

Bengaluru has consistently been one of The House of Rare’s strongest markets, making it an important part of the group’s next phase of growth. Indiranagar’s established premium high-street and lifestyle ecosystem, coupled with its diverse and discerning consumer base, made it a natural location for a flagship of this scale.

Akshika Poddar, Co-Founder, The House of Rare, said, “There is something very powerful about seeing a brand in its full dimension. Bengaluru has always given us a consumer who is curious and willing to explore, and this store is built for exactly that. It is less about putting more products into a bigger space, and more about giving the House of Rare the room to become an experience.” The opportunity extends beyond Bengaluru, with South India continuing to be a key growth market for the group and significant headroom across both established and emerging cities. The House of Rare is also exploring opportunities across Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, as it looks to take its portfolio closer to a new generation of premium consumers.

About The House of Rare Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar – Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar – Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand’s contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India’s creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

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