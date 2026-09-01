THE HOUSE OF RARE UNVEILS WALK 7.0: “NO ROOM IS BIG ENOUGH” Autumn/Winter 2026 Campaign

1st September, 2026: Continuing its acclaimed Walk series, The House of Rare presents Walk 7.0, the latest chapter in its evolving creative franchise, built around a simple yet expansive thought: “No room is big enough.” The seventh edition marks a deliberate shift from open landscapes to an enclosed world of infinite possibilities, while introducing the new Guild range alongside the Autumn/Winter 2026 collections from Rare Rabbit, Rareism, and Rare’Z.

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From Open Landscapes to an Infinite Room For Walk 7.0, The House of Rare moves away from the expansive natural landscapes that have defined previous editions of the franchise, from mountains and coastlines to varied open terrain, and enters a single, contained space. But the room is anything but limiting. Built with a series of doors, each opening into a new visual possibility, the campaign explores the relationship between physical space and the limitless movement of thought.

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The concept was imagined by Manish Poddar, Founder and Creative Director of The House of Rare, who further says - “Walk has always been an opportunity for us to take the idea of fashion beyond the garment and build a world around it. With Walk 7.0, we wanted to challenge the idea of space itself. A room can have physical boundaries, but creativity doesn’t. The doors become a visual expression of the many directions a design thought can take - from silhouette and texture to colour, proportion and form. ‘No room is big enough’ is ultimately about that instinct to keep moving, questioning and creating.” The room becomes a metaphor for the mind at work: physically contained, yet infinite in the directions it can take. The multiple doors represent the many ways a thought can move, evolve and transform - much like fashion itself, where silhouettes, fabrics, textures, colours and details come together to create an ever-changing expression.

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This creates a visual language that is simultaneously controlled and unpredictable. The room provides the structure, while the doors disrupt it, creating a constantly shifting relationship between space, movement and fashion.

The campaign’s visual world is anchored in a white and red palette, creating a sharp contrast between restraint and expression. The colour story also signals an important evolution within the collection, marking the transition from the Main Line into the new Guild range, which makes its debut within the Walk franchise.

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Akshika Poddar, Founder, The House of Rare, says, “Walk 7.0 is a reflection of how The House of Rare is evolving - from individual brands and collections to a larger universe of ideas, culture and expression. We wanted this campaign to capture that evolution in a way that feels expansive and relevant to how people experience fashion today. The introduction of Guild marks an important new chapter for us, but more broadly, Walk 7.0 represents our ambition to keep pushing the boundaries of what The House of Rare can be.” Introducing Guild Walk 7.0 also marks the debut of Guild, a premium range within The House of Rare. Its introduction adds another dimension to the campaign’s exploration of multiple directions, perspectives and expressions, while signalling the evolution of the House’s design and product vocabulary.

The Making of Walk 7.0 The campaign was conceived around the challenge of creating an entire world within a single set. The room and its multiple doors were designed specifically to enable the campaign’s shifting perspectives, allowing the same physical space to continuously transform through movement, styling, framing and transitions.

From apparel to footwear and accessories, the campaign uses the collection as an extension of its central idea: there is never just one way to interpret a look, a silhouette or a point of view.

About The House of Rare Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar – Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar – Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand’s contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India’s creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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