The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Launches the 2025 Insight Report

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) - one of the Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Programs – has launched the Insight Report from the second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025, held last April under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister. The Report was launched as part of the "Capabilities Dialogue" series, in conjunction with International Youth Skills Day, at The Cultural House – Riyadh Oasis, under the theme "Translating Overload into Opportunity." The HCI 2025 Insights Report captures and synthesizes insights shared at the HCI 2025 conference under the tagline "Beyond Readiness". As a global platform convening diverse leaders across sectors, regions, and disciplines, HCI enables open dialogue on the shifting priorities shaping human capability development. This report presents a multi-dimensional perspective grounded in the contributions of policymakers, practitioners, innovators, and community actors who are advancing capability agendas worldwide.

It highlights the rising importance of skills and systems needed to respond to environmental transformation, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and fragmentation. These interconnected forces are reshaping labor markets and social dynamics, underscoring the need for adaptive, resilient, and inclusive approaches to lifelong learning. It is framed around the core themes of HCI 2025: learning, belonging, and action, addressing the critical need to develop human potential in an era of unprecedented global change.

The HCI 2025 Insight Report was developed with contributions by HCI Knowledge and insight partners, and the event gathered over 250 decision-makers, experts, and specialists from across sectors. The program featured panel discussions featuring distinguished national role models and renowned international experts. The sessions spotlighted successful experiences and celebrated standout Saudi achievements.

Visit the HCI Knowledge Hub, to access the full HCI 2025 Insight Report: https://humancapabilityinitiative.org/knowledge-hub/

https://www.vision2030.gov.sa About the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP): The Human Capability Development Program is one of Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Programs with an aim to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required capabilities to compete globally by instilling values, developing basic and future skills, as well as enhancing knowledge. The program focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for future local and global markets. It also focuses on upskilling citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship culture, and developing policies to ensure Saudi Arabia's competitiveness.

