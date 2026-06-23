The IET India Scholarship Award Extends Application Deadline to 5 July 2026

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London [UK], June 23: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies, has extended the application deadline for the 10th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award from 15 June to 5 July 2026, providing aspiring engineers with additional time to showcase their potential to solve real-world challenges through innovation and engineering excellence.

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Recognised as one of India's most prestigious scholarship programmes for undergraduate engineering students, the IET India Scholarship Award is open to students enrolled full-time in AICTE- or UGC-approved institutions across the country. Marking its 10th edition, the scholarship now offers a total prize pool of ₹20 lakh, double that of previous editions. The awards include a national winner prize, along with regional winner and runner-up recognitions across the country. Beyond financial support, participants gain national visibility, opportunities to present their innovations before industry leaders, and access to the IET's global professional network.

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Applicants must have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.0. Over the years, winners and finalists have gone on to pursue opportunities with globally renowned organisations and institutions such as Apple, Google, NASA, MIT, and leading technology companies, reflecting the calibre of talent the programme continues to nurture.

Ajay Salariya, India Awards & Scholarships Manager at The Institution of Engineering and Technology, said, "As we celebrate the 10th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, extending the application deadline allows us to reach and encourage even more talented engineering students across the country. We know there are countless young innovators working on ideas that can create meaningful impact, and this scholarship is designed to give them a platform to be recognised. We look forward to discovering the next generation of problem-solvers and changemakers through this year's programme."

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The scholarship is open to students from all engineering disciplines and years of study, with no age restrictions. The selection process comprises four stages including online application, a national-level online test, regional solution presentation rounds, and a national finale in Bengaluru. For more information, please visit: https://scholarships.theietevents.com/

About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies with a global membership spanning more than 150 countries. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the IET works to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world. In India, the IET has been active since 2006, working closely with industry, academia and government to advance engineering and technology through thought leadership, professional development, skills initiatives, awards and scholarships.

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