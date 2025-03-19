The Impact of Event Meals on Attendee Engagement: How Radisson Blu Greater Noida Leads the Way

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: When it comes to meetings, events, and conferences, maintaining attendee engagement is crucial for success. However, a common challenge faced by event organizers is the post-meal slump, where high, sweet, fat, and oil content in meals can leave attendees feeling sleepy and dull. This phenomenon can significantly impact the effectiveness of events, especially when participants need to stay focused throughout.

At Radisson Blu Greater Noida, the team, led by Anirban Sarkar, and the culinary team under the expert guidance of Chef Anuj Kapoor, have recognized this issue and are pioneering a solution. Chef Kapoor, with his extensive experience in corporate kitchens, including his tenure at Compass Group, understands the pivotal role that food plays in enhancing event productivity. He notes that traditional heavy meals, such as chole bhature and lassi or dishes with extra cream or cheese, can induce drowsiness even in well-rested individuals, which is counterproductive for events like sales meets and townhalls where attendees need to be attentive throughout.

To address this challenge, Chef Kapoor and his team curate healthy menus specifically designed to keep attendees focused and energized. These menus are crafted with a deep understanding of the event flow and the diverse needs of participants, who often hail from across the nation. Radisson Blu Greater Noida is proud to announce an innovative initiative aimed at transforming the corporate dining experience. The hotel has curated personalized healthy menus tailored specifically for corporate clients hosting their annual meets, conferences, and business gatherings.

Moreover, the hotel takes pride in catering to events with specific cultural and dietary requirements. Whether it's hosting Korean and Japanese companies or preparing kosher meals for the Jewish community, Radisson Blu Greater Noida demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity and attention to detail. This ability to adapt and cater to diverse needs sets the hotel apart as a premier venue for events that require both cultural sensitivity and culinary expertise.

Understanding the importance of energy and focus during meetings, these thoughtfully designed menus ensure that attendees feel refreshed, active, and productive throughout the day. Each menu combines wholesome, nutritious ingredients with gourmet flavors, reflecting Radisson Blu's commitment to delivering a balance of health and taste.

