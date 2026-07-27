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Home / Business / The India Story Registers Healthy Growth Over Opening Weekend; Collects Rs.3.65 Crore

The India Story Registers Healthy Growth Over Opening Weekend; Collects Rs.3.65 Crore

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ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 27: Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story has witnessed good growth over its opening weekend, collecting ₹3.65 crore at the Indian box office. Driven by positive word of mouth and appreciation from audiences, the socially relevant courtroom drama has steadily strengthened its theatrical run, recording healthy growth through Saturday and Sunday.

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Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, The India Story brings the issue of pesticide farming and its far-reaching impact on public health to the big screen through a compelling courtroom narrative. The film has resonated with audiences for presenting an important social issue in an engaging and emotionally powerful manner, leading to strong audience conversations and increasing awareness after its release.

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Lead actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have continued to receive widespread appreciation for their performances. Kajal Aggarwal has earned praise for her commanding portrayal of a determined lawyer, while Shreyas Talpade has been applauded for delivering an emotionally moving performance that adds authenticity and emotional depth to the film's narrative.

The film is also benefiting significantly from positive word of mouth, with audiences appreciating its hard-hitting subject, emotionally engaging screenplay, and gripping courtroom drama. Strong audience recommendations and favourable reviews have contributed to healthy occupancy growth over the weekend, with the film continuing to attract viewers across key centres.

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The India Story is produced by Sagar B. Shinde and co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

With a healthy opening weekend collection of ₹3.65 crore, encouraging audience reception, and consistently positive word of mouth, The India Story has established a solid foundation at the box office. The makers are optimistic that sustained appreciation from audiences and growing awareness around the film's socially relevant subject will help it maintain a steady theatrical run in the coming days.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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