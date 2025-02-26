The Indian Garage Co. Expands National Presence with New Stores in Hyderabad and Kochi

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC), India's leading homegrown fast-fashion brand, is accelerating its offline expansion with the opening of its two new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in Hyderabad and one in Kochi. As part of its ambitious mission to open 10 stores in 10 weeks, these openings mark a key milestone in the brand's efforts to bring a cutting-edge, immersive shopping experience to fashion enthusiasts across India.

The brand inaugurated its first Hyderabad store in Vanasthalipuram on December 7th, 2024. The 2,300-square-foot outlet received an enthusiastic response, drawing over 1,000 customers on its opening day. Following this, The Indian Garage Co. launched its second Hyderabad store at Sarath City Mall on February 15th, 2025, further solidifying its footprint in the city.

Advertisement

The brand also made its debut in Kerala with the launch of its store at the iconic Lulu Mall in Kochi on December 28th, 2024. This opening marks the brand's first venture into the state and was attended by notables such as Shibu Philips, Director of Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India, Reema Reji, General Manager, Lulu Malls India, Vishnu R. Nath, General Manager at Lulu Malls Kochi, Sanu S., Marketing Manager, Lulu Malls Kochi, and Alka Dembla, Head of Retail, The Indian Garage Co.

These new stores feature a carefully curated selection of the brand's latest collections, seamlessly combining streetwear, old-money aesthetics, and Korean-inspired designs. The aim continues to set the tone for trendsetting styles that resonate with fashion-forward Gen-Z customers looking for something fresh and innovative.

Advertisement

This expansion is a part of the brand's broader offline strategy, supported by a dedicated 20% budget allocation, with plans for Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) sales to contribute to 30% of the brand's total revenue within the next 3-5 years and aims to reach 100 stores across India with their offline strategy. Through this approach the brand is not only expanding its retail footprint but also providing opportunities for young fashion entrepreneurs to flourish.

Commenting on the expansion, Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO of The Indian Garage Co., stated, "We are delighted to bring The Indian Garage Co.'s distinctive blend of fashion, innovation, and customer-centricity to Hyderabad and Kochi with its EBOs. These launches mark a significant milestone in our journey to make the signature fashion accessible to a wider audience. By creating immersive shopping experiences, we are excited to bring our unique blend of style and innovation to more customers. As we expand our offline presence across India, we remain committed to redefining fashion retail while setting the stage for our entry into international markets."

Following the Hyderabad and Kochi launches, the brand plans to open new stores in key cities like Lucknow, Pune, two new stores in Bengaluru & Kochi respectively, thereby continuing its nationwide expansion strategy.

"At The Indian Garage Co, we are dedicated to crafting unparalleled shopping experiences that seamlessly blend aesthetics with accessibility," said Alka Dembla, Head of Retail, The Indian Garage Co.. "The launch of our Exclusive Brand Outlets in Hyderabad and Kochi marks an exciting milestone in our journey to connect with fashion enthusiasts. These stores are a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant spaces where fashion enthusiasts can explore, engage, and shop in style. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to growing our offline presence in key markets across India."

The brand products are available online via its official website, TIGC.in, as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and UAE noon. The brand also has a presence in approximately 100 Fashion Factory stores across India.

Established in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Company is an asset-light, EBITDA-positive D2C firm that has grown into a 400-crore enterprise with a rapid growth trajectory. The brand targets 1500 Cr GMV in the next five years. TMRW, an ecommerce rollup venture owned by the Aditya Birla Group, invested Rs 155 crore in The Indian Garage Co last year.

Operating under the 'House of Brands' format, the company boasts three brands under its umbrella: TIGC (menswear), FreeHand (womenswear) & HardSoda (plus-size menswear). As a company focused on Gen Z consumers, The Indian Garage Co. has evolved into a tech-enabled, digital-first firm, promising its customers access to global fashion trends at an unprecedented pace.

Due to the growing acceptance and popularity of TIGC products, the company intends to diversify its offerings and introduce additional categories under its umbrella.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)