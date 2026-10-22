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Home / Business / The Indian Pantry Gets a Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well with U.S. Cranberries

The Indian Pantry Gets a Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well with U.S. Cranberries

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ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 22: Indian kitchens are constantly evolving, with familiar staples making room for new flavours and ingredients. As consumers experiment with everyday meals, cranberries are emerging as an easy way to add a sweet-tart twist to dishes that are otherwise deeply rooted in Indian flavours.

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The versatility of U.S. cranberries makes them particularly interesting for home cooks. Their naturally tangy profile can complement everything from savoury breakfasts to refreshing snacks and traditional accompaniments. Here are seven everyday foods that can pair surprisingly well with cranberries:

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1. Poha: A handful of chopped cranberries can add a subtle sweetness and chewy texture to the classic flattened-rice breakfast.

2. Oats: Mix them into overnight oats or a warm bowl with nuts and seeds for a simple breakfast with added flavour.

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3. Raita: Chopped cranberries can bring a pleasant sweet-tart contrast to cucumber or boondi raita.

4. Paratha: They can be added to a stuffing or served alongside parathas and yoghurt for an interesting sweet-savoury combination.

5. Chaat: The tartness of cranberries can complement the spicy, tangy flavours of chaats, adding another layer of flavour.

6. Rice: Tossing cranberries into pulao or lightly spiced rice with nuts can lend colour and a subtle sweetness to the dish.

7. Curd: Cranberries, yoghurt and a handful of nuts can come together as a quick breakfast or evening snack, with honey added for extra sweetness if desired.

Beyond desserts, these pairings show how easily cranberries can fit into familiar Indian eating habits. With a little experimentation, an everyday pantry can become a space for unexpected flavour combinations without requiring complicated recipes or major changes to the way people cook.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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