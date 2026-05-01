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New Delhi [India], May 1: Earning the trust of experienced hands is a struggle every next-generation leader in a family business knows too well. The Keshav Konnect Season 2, going on air from 1st May 2026, sets out to unravel exactly this. Keshav Maheshwari, a second-generation entrepreneur and scion of ALLEN Career Institute - one of India's most respected career coaching institutions - engages with next generation leaders as they share their journeys and boardroom insights.

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Unlike conventional business interviews, The Keshav Konnect Season 2 moves away from metrics and milestones to delve into the lives of next-generation leaders. It spotlights the years spent proving themselves before being recognised, the weight of legacy, and how they carved unique spaces for themselves. Each episode is an unfiltered conversation, offering a window into the distinctive mindset of India's young business scions.

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Speaking about the series, Keshav Maheshwari, host and the mind behind The Keshav Konnect, said: "There are many conversations around first-time entrepreneurs - how they build, the challenges they face, and how they navigate different situations. However, despite the significant contribution of family businesses to India's GDP, conversations around next-generation leaders and how they chart their journeys remain few and far between. Through this series, I want to bring a first-hand account from these leaders on what it truly means to lead a family business and transform it from the inside. I am confident the series will add value not just to those within family businesses, but also to first-time entrepreneurs, as these are deeply personal journeys - highlighting real challenges, learnings, and triumphs."

To watch the episodes, visit: https://rebrand.ly/youtube_the_keshav_konnect

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About Keshav Maheshwari:

Keshav Maheshwari is the Managing Director of ALLEN Career Institute Overseas and a second-generation entrepreneur from the family behind one of India's most respected education brands. With experience across startups, multinationals, and now leading international operations, he brings a blend of inherited wisdom and fresh thinking. His leadership is defined by purpose, agility, and empathy - focused on making legacy institutions future-ready while preserving their core values. Keshav represents the voice of a new generation leader redefining what it means to build on inheritance.

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