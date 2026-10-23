The Kitchen That Said Goodbye to Wood: TUSSKER Unveils World-First, Patented Zero Wood Shutters

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Every Indian home knows the story. The kitchen looks perfect on the day it is handed over. Then the monsoon arrives. The shutter under the sink swells. A hinge loosens. A small brown trail on the skirting turns out to be termites. Within a few years, the dream kitchen is a repair bill.

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TUSSKER wants to end that story for good.

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The company, which builds kitchens, wardrobes and vanities in steel, has unveiled its Zero Wood Shutter Collection: a range of cabinet shutters built without a single gram of wood, plywood or MDF. TUSSKER says several of the shutters in the range are the first of their kind anywhere in the world, and that their construction is patented by TUSSKER.

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Built like an Aircraft, Finished like Jewellery

Open up a TUSSKER Zero Wood shutter and you find engineering, not timber.

The flagship Four Layer Profile Glass Shutter starts with a 4 mm lacquered glass face. Behind it sits an aluminium profile frame for strength and fixing. Inside is an aluminium honeycomb core, the same principle used in aerospace panels, which gives high strength at very low weight. A 3 mm aluminium composite panel closes the back. For open and glass-front units, a leaner Two Layer version pairs the aluminium frame directly with the lacquered glass.

The Metal PU Shutter takes a different route. A 120 GSM metal skin and a 100 GSM rear metal layer sandwich a rigid Oricast PU foam core. A high-definition digital print layer carries the colour, and a protective glossy coat seals the surface against scratches and stains.

The result, according to the company, is a shutter that is waterproof, termite-proof, fire-resistant and easy to clean. In short: a shutter with nothing left in it to rot.

More Choice, Smaller Bill

Here is the twist. Premium Kitchens usually make customers choose between beauty and budget. TUSSKER says Zero Wood lets them have both.

The company points to three reasons.

First, a standardised catalogue of shortlisted SKUs lets it produce at scale, cutting cost per shutter.

Second, light honeycomb and foam cores use less material than solid boards.

Third, a shutter that cannot swell, rot or be eaten by termites does not need replacing, so the savings keep coming long after installation.

“For years, families had to choose between a kitchen they loved and a kitchen they could afford. We built Zero Wood so they never have to choose again.”

Rs said Ashish K, Business Head, TUSSKER.

Beautiful today, responsible for tomorrow

There is a quieter benefit too. Every Zero Wood shutter is a shutter that does not need a tree. For a category that consumes vast quantities of plywood every year, TUSSKER positions the range as a more sustainable choice for homeowners, architects and interior designers alike.

The Zero Wood Shutter Collection is available now for Kitchens, Wardrobes and Vanities. The Marble Touch and Feather Touch series are launching soon.

About TUSSKER

TUSSKER designs and manufactures Kitchens, Wardrobes and Vanities in Steel. Its Zero Wood philosophy replaces wood-based boards with metal, glass and engineered cores to create interiors that are waterproof, termite-proof, fire-resistant and built for life with a written 25 Year Guarantee.

Website: www.tuskerkitchens.in

Phone: +91 93640 92919

MEDIA CONTACT

Tusker Kitchens

Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Phone: +91 99807 55741

Email: info@tuskerkitchens.in

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