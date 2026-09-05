The Knowledge Habitat Schools Turns Its Logo into a Tribute of Gratitude This Teachers’ Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: This Teachers’ Day, The Knowledge Habitat schools turned gratitude into something students and teachers could see, share and remember.

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Titled Roots of Habitat, the offline-first, 360° initiative brought The Knowledge Habitat’s familiar tree-inspired logo to life as a large, bare installation across its three campuses. The thought behind it was simple: teachers may not always realise it, but even their smallest gestures can stay with a child for years. As students added leaves with teachers’ names and memories, the bare tree slowly became a heartfelt tribute to the people who helped them grow.

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The celebration was held across campuses, beginning with an intriguing bare tree installation that appeared on the campus ahead of Teachers’ Day. Accompanied by subtle messages such as “Something is growing…”, the installation sparked curiosity among students, teachers and parents before the thought behind it was revealed.

Students were then invited to think of a teacher who had made a difference in their learning journey and write their name along with a favourite memory on an individual leaf. These were not necessarily memories of lessons or achievements. They were often the small, personal moments that students carried with them, a reassuring word, encouragement at the right time, help on a difficult day, or simply the feeling of having someone they could approach.

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The most moving part of the initiative came when teachers began discovering the messages written for them. As they read through the leaves, many encountered moments they may not have realised their students still remembered. The reactions were spontaneous and deeply personal, with smiles, laughter and emotional pauses reflecting the impact of seeing their everyday efforts through the eyes of their students.

The initiative also extended beyond the installation through in-person conversations, digital storytelling and alumni participation. Former students shared memories of teachers and moments from their time at Habitat that had continued to stay with them long after leaving school, reinforcing the thought that a teacher’s influence often travels far beyond the classroom.

Roots of Habitat became more than a Teachers’ Day celebration. It created an opportunity for students to say something that is often felt but rarely expressed: I remember, and what you did mattered.

Across all three campuses, the initiative brought together students, teachers and alumni through real memories and genuine gratitude. What began as a bare tree ultimately became a powerful symbol of the relationships that lie at the heart of learning, and of the people whose care, guidance and belief help children take root and grow.

The initiative was conceptualised and brought to life in collaboration with Socio Street Advertising LLP, the creative force that led the idea and execution behind Roots of Habitat.

Watch Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z66U0QtrPAc

About The Knowledge Habitat

The Knowledge Habitat is a future-ready learning ecosystem committed to nurturing holistic growth through its philosophy of Explore, Excel and Evolve. By bringing together multidisciplinary learning, meaningful experiences and intentional guidance, The Knowledge Habitat supports children in discovering their potential and growing with confidence for an evolving world.

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