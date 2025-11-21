The LaLiT Loyalty Program Fostering Guest Satisfaction Along with Social Impact

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 21: The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, in an exemplary initiative announced 'The LaLit Loyalty Program', which unlike most loyalty programs has a wider vision of fostering social equality and driving social impact while providing the guests with tangible benefits and personalised experiences. While most hospitality brands and businesses focus on rewarding just the consumers, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group under the leadership of Dr. Jyotsna Suri as the Managing Director and Chairperson is committed to ensuring that the program has a larger purpose aligned with the brand's values.

Advertisement

For those who don't know, The LaLiT Loyalty Program allows the guests to earn reward points through the Group's ecosystem which can be redeemed or donated for a noble cause. The points can be collected through eligible spends across The LaLiT's participating Hotels, Palaces, and Resorts. Whether enjoying luxurious stays, dining at award winning restaurants like Baluchi and OKO or unwinding with revitalizing treatments at Spiceology, members effortlessly earn points throughout these experiences. Enrolment is seamless, with no joining fee and allows guests to start earning rewards right away.

Advertisement

While all this serves the consumers well, the social impact is what makes the program different. The LaLiT has partnered with 'Points for Good', a platform that has tie-ups with over 18 NGOs with 40 verified causes. Through this partnership, the program enables members to donate their points for causes that include child education, tree plantation, skill development for diverse communities and environmental sustainability.

According to Dr. Jyotsna Suri, MD and Chairperson, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, "We are not just a brand that serves our customers, our wider vision is to play a considerable role in building an inclusive society where people support each other and the underserved section of the society is not ignored. The LaLiT Loyalty Program is part of a broader mission to create a shift towards responsible and conscious hospitality. Rather than focusing solely on transactional rewards, it encourages guests to become stakeholders in larger societal change.

Advertisement

By embedding social purpose into its loyalty framework, The LaLiT sets a precedent for how hospitality brands can reimagine guest engagement not just as a business relationship, but as a shared journey toward equity and sustainability. Guests feel part of something bigger, where their choices contribute directly to uplifting lives and preserving the environment.

What makes the program truly impactful is its ability to raise awareness among a wide and diverse customer base. By offering the option to donate points through verified NGOs, The LaLiT opens a window to help underserved communities, subtly enabling the act of giving back, not as charity, but as a responsibility. Moreover, by aligning its loyalty program with values such as inclusion, sustainability, and empowerment, it gently shifts consumer behaviour towards mindful choices - proving that luxury and social good can go hand in hand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)