The Laughing Cow Wins Big: Bel Group Strengthens Regional Presence with Multiple Awards Across Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Group, a global leader in branded cheese and healthy snacking, has deepened its bond with consumers across Southeast Asia, with The Laughing Cow earning multiple distinguished awards in 2025 that celebrate both trust and innovation. The accolades highlight the brand's growing influence among families and its excellence in quality and consumer engagement across the region.

The recognitions include Parents' Choice Awards 2025 (Malaysia) – Best Cheese Brand for Families; BabyTalk + MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards 2025 (Malaysia) – Best Cheese Wedges for Kids; Asia Excellence Awards 2025 – Best Digital Marketing Campaign for The Laughing Cow South East Asia and Asia Excellence Awards 2025 – Best Food & Grocery Brand of the Year (Dairy Products) for The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Triangles, South East Asia.

With consumer-voted awards in Malaysia and regional industry recognition across Southeast Asia, The Laughing Cow continues to reinforce its role as a trusted household brand, combining its rich legacy with modern relevance. "These awards not only reflect the trust and love families have for The Laughing Cow, but also the dedication of our teams across the region," said Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager, Bel South East Asia. "Guided by Bel's global philosophy of providing accessible, nutritious, and enjoyable food 'for all, for good,' we are inspired to keep innovating and growing with purpose in Southeast Asia."

The Laughing Cow has always upheld a commitment to both nutrition and local values. With a century-long legacy of bringing nutritious, enjoyable products to families globally, Bel Group maintains rigorous quality and safety standards. Two portions of The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Triangles provide the same amount of calcium as one glass of milk (170 ml) (Source: HealthHub Singapore). The brand in Southeast Asia only uses high-quality dairy ingredients, with no vegetable oil, no added preservatives, and no artificial colours, making it a protein- and calcium-rich snack that is both nutritious and accessible for children and families.

Bel's iconic portfolio includes The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Triangles, Belcube, Cheez Dippers, and other popular Bel brands such as Babybel and Kiri. These products are available at leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, stores, as well as popular e-commerce platforms, along with your neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores in Southeast Asia.

As Bel continues its journey in Southeast Asia, its vision remains clear: to shape the future of healthy snacking while making food joyful, inclusive, and sustainable for all, for good.

About Bel

The Bel Group stands as one of the global leaders in branded cheese and healthy snacking. With a diverse portfolio, including The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom'Potes, GoGo squeeZ, and other local brands, they achieved €3.6 billion in sales in 2023. Committed to providing healthier and more responsible food for all, the group boasts 10,902 employees across 30 production sites, distributing its products to nearly 120 countries.

The Laughing Cow Cheese has a rich legacy spanning over a century, promoting happiness and laughter among children and families with its nutritious range of cheese products, adding a daily dose of joy.

