The Lawrence School, Sanawar begins 179th Founder’s Day celebrations with sports, alumni events and cultural programmes

PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 3: The Lawrence School, Sanawar, one of the world’s oldest co-educational residential schools, commenced its three-day 179th Founder’s Day celebrations on Saturday with a vibrant line-up of sporting, alumni and cultural activities which brought together students, parents, staff and Old Sanawarians (OS) to celebrate the school’s enduring legacy and traditions.

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The first day of the celebrations began on the sports fields with an Old Sanawarians (OS) vs Present Sanawarians (PS) Basketball match for girls, followed by the same combination of a futsal match for boys at Peacestead. The sporting events provided an opportunity for OS and present students to reconnect through healthy competition and camaraderie.

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A deeply emotional moment of the opening day was the Special Assembly for the Old Sanawarian Jubilee Batches of 1956, 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1996 and 2001, held at the historic School Chapel followed by group photographs at the Golden Staircase. Alumni who had walked through the corridors of Sanawar decades ago returned to their alma mater, many meeting old classmates and friends after several years, turning the assembly into a celebration of memories, friendships and a bond that has endured across generations.

For many, returning to Sanawar was more than an alumni gathering. It was an emotional homecoming to a place that continues to hold a special place in their hearts.

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“Sanawar is not merely a school that we attended; it is a chapter of our lives that continues to live within us. Returning for our jubilee has brought back memories that time could never erase,” said OS Vivek Mehra of the 1971 batch.

“Years may have passed, but coming back to Sanawar makes you realise that some bonds never change. The Chapel Assembly gave us a beautiful opportunity to reconnect with our friends and relive the memories of our school days,“ said OS Maneet Singh of the 2001 batch.

The representatives of the Jubilee Batches also paid tribute at the War Memorial by laying a wreath in remembrance of the OS who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and safeguarded its honour. Members of the 1966 OS batch to which Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (Param Vir Chakra awardee) belonged paid floral tribute to their former classmate and remembered his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The day’s celebrations further included a special school concert at Barné Hall wherein students featured a presentation of “12 Angry Men,” the classic courtroom drama that explores justice, critical thinking, prejudice and the importance of questioning assumptions. The performance highlighted the values of independent thinking, empathy and responsible decision-making.

Day two of the celebrations on Sunday will feature the annual athletic meet, annual prize distribution, school fete, concert, and the Tattoo light and sound show.

The celebrations will conclude on Monday in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan with the traditional Trooping of the School Flag marking the ceremonial finale.

Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmaster, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, said, “Founder’s Day is a celebration of the spirit, traditions and values that have shaped Sanawar over the years. It is a wonderful occasion for our students, staff, parents and Old Sanawarians to come together, celebrate our shared heritage and create new memories while cherishing the timeless Sanawar bond.”

Brig. Adarsh Butail (Retd.), President, Old Sanawarian Society, said, “Founder’s Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate the traditions of Sanawar and the enduring friendships formed here.”

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