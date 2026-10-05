The Lawrence School, Sanawar concludes 179th Founder’s Day celebrations with a message of discipline and purpose

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan urges students to “Never Give In”

New Delhi [India], October 5: “Be disciplined and persistent, choose a purpose for yourself in life, do the right thing always, no matter what and be grateful for the help and support you get along your life’s journey.” With this emphatic message, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, addressed the students of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, at the concluding ceremony of its 179th Founder’s Day celebrations on Monday.

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Admiral Swaminathan, who was the Chief Guest, urged the students to carry forward the Sanawarian spirit of “Never Give In”, emphasising that discipline is not merely about following instructions but about choosing what is right over what is easy. He encouraged them to remain persistent in the face of setbacks, find a meaningful purpose in life, uphold integrity in their choices and remain grateful to the parents, teachers, coaches and friends who shape their journey.

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Reflecting on his own childhood as a 10-year-old boy entering a residential military school, Admiral Swaminathan said boarding school teaches some of life’s most enduring lessons not only in classrooms but also on the playing field, in dormitories, at the dining table and through interactions with teachers and seniors. Earlier, he also paid tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra, a former Sanawarian whose courage during the Battle of Basantar in 1971 remains an enduring inspiration.

The ceremonial proceedings featured the traditional Trooping of the School Colours, followed by an impressive march past by Old Sanawarians representing the jubilee batches of 1956, 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1996 and 2001, accompanied by the school band. The synchronized march by generations of Sanawarians added grandeur to the occasion and reflected the enduring bond shared by the school’s alumni.

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On the occasion, the Distinguished Old Sanawarian Award was conferred to Lt Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, General Gaurav SJB Rana (former Chief, Royal Nepalese Army and now Ambassador of Nepal to UK) and Maja Daruwala, a noted human rights lawyer.

Among those present on the occasion were Brigadier Adarsh Butail (Retd), President, Old Sanawarians Society, acclaimed actor Neena Gupta, and several other distinguished Old Sanawarians and eminent personalities. The Chief of the Naval Staff also congratulated the prize winners and appreciated the teachers, instructors, school staff and management for their contribution towards shaping the students.

During the event, School Headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta presented the school report, highlighting the institution’s achievements and milestones.

The three-day celebrations had begun with a vibrant mix of sports, alumni activities and cultural programmes. The opening day saw friendly basketball and futsal matches between Old Sanawarians and Present Sanawarians, followed by a special assembly bringing together jubilee batches. The alumni also paid homage at the War Memorial to former students who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. Members of the 1966 batch paid a special floral tribute to their former classmate, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra.

The second day centred around the Annual Athletic Meet, which witnessed participation by nearly 700 students across various track-and-field disciplines. Old Sanawarians too joined the sporting activities as Lt Col Jaspal Singh Sandhu, OS from the 1971 batch, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Later in the evening, Tattoo, a light and sound show, also set the stage alive with vibrant dance and techno-dance performances.

Founded on April 15, 1847, by Sir Henry and Lady Honoria Lawrence, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has completed nearly 18 decades of its distinguished journey.

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