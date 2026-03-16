The Leadership Federation Concludes the Global AI Leadership Summit - India Edition

PNN

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: The Leadership Federation proudly announces the successful conclusion of the Global AI Leadership Summit - India Edition, held on 12 March 2026 in Hyderabad. The summit brought together leading CXOs, AI strategists, GCC leaders, and technology innovators to explore how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping global enterprises and accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Advertisement

Designed as a strategic extension of the GCC Leadership Conclave platform, the summit served as an exclusive forum for senior decision-makers leading AI adoption within Global Capability Centers and multinational organizations.

Advertisement

The event witnessed participation from enterprise technology leaders, AI practitioners, policymakers, and transformation heads who engaged in insightful discussions on the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

A High-Impact Platform for Enterprise AI Leadership

Advertisement

The summit delivered powerful insights through keynote sessions, CXO discussions, expert panels, and leadership dialogues, focusing on the role of AI in driving enterprise innovation and operational transformation.

Key themes explored during the summit included:

- AI-driven enterprise transformation

- Generative AI and its impact on global businesses

- AI governance, ethics, and responsible innovation

- AI-powered digital modernization

- GCCs as global hubs for AI innovation

- Future of work and AI-enabled productivity

Industry leaders shared real-world use cases and practical frameworks on how organizations are leveraging AI to build competitive advantage and scale innovation globally.

Leadership Excellence & AI Innovation Awards

The summit also celebrated outstanding individuals and organizations that are driving AI innovation, enterprise transformation, and technology leadership through the Global AI Leadership Awards.

Complete List of Leadership Excellence Award Winners -- 2026

- Responsible AI Governance & Strategy Excellence Award - Anish Agarwal

- Enterprise AI Transformation Excellence Award - Valli Bollavaram

- Enterprise Digital & AI Strategy Leadership Award - Pallavi Katiyar

- Excellence in Global Market Expansion Strategy - Vivek Sahni

- Strategic AI & Digital Transformation Leadership Award - Amrish Kumar

- Strategic Business & Digital Transformation Leadership - Avinash Gupta

- Generative AI Innovation Leadership Award - Arun Asokan

- Global IT Engineering & Operations Leadership Award - Aneel Kumar Savalagi

- Strategic Enterprise Leadership & Growth Award - Mayur Kapur

- AI & Analytics Leadership Excellence Award - Dilip Manepalli

- Enterprise Data Strategy & Governance Leadership - Vishal Saroha

- Strategic Technology & Digital Transformation Leader - Kingshuk Roy

- Enterprise Technology Strategy & Innovation Excellence - Surjeet Singh

- Enterprise Cloud & Intelligent Platforms Leadership Award - Anudeep Kamuni

- Enterprise Digital & AI Strategy Leadership Award - Venugopal Reddy Kandimalla

- Global Technology Strategy & Execution Excellence - Padma Priya Saraswatula

- Global Capability & GCC Excellence in Tech Leadership - Amjad Khan Pattan

- AI-Enabled Business Innovation Award - Vineet Batra

- Cross-Functional Transformation & Delivery Leader - Nivedita Parwatkar

- Applied AI Innovation in Industry Award - Bhaskar Sinha

- Enterprise Technology & Innovation Impact Award - Venkata Phani Kumar Varma

- Enterprise AI Innovator of the Year - Vijay Morampudi

- Global AI Influencer Award - Venkatesh Rajendran

- Future-Ready AI Leader - Rajen Misra

- AI Visionary Leader of the Year - Manohar Reddy Kesireddy

- Most Trusted IT and Staffing Solutions Organization - CodersBrain

- Emerging Leadership Award - Vishal Handa

- Future-Ready Workforce & AI Talent Strategy Award - PAR Technology

- AI Leader of the Year - Radhika Rao

- AI Innovation at Scale - GSPANN Technologies

- AI-Driven Content-Tech Innovator of the Year - HiVoco Studios

- Emerging AI Company of the Year - NexusIQ Solutions

- Senior HR Leadership Award - Sudhir Suguru

- AI Observability Innovator of the Year - Pradeep Gadicherla

- Women Economic Empowerment Initiative Award - Trickle Up

- Outstanding Engagement with Global Capability Centers - Vijaya Nair

These awards recognize leaders who are leveraging AI to create measurable impact across business operations, customer experience, and strategic growth.

Each winner received an award in the category that is specifically mentioned against their name, recognizing their leadership and contribution within their respective domain.

Distinguished Jury Panel

The awards were evaluated by an independent jury panel consisting of respected industry leaders and AI practitioners:

- Mr. Radhakrishnan Mahalingam, President - Blockchain Services & Enablement Government Blockchain Association

- Mr. Neel Pandya, Founder & CEO at Climaty AI

- Mr. Anil Sood, Senior Manager, AI & Quantitative Modeling at EY

- Mr. Sanjay Jain, Machine Learning Engineer at Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The jury panel carefully reviewed nominations across multiple categories to recognize individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation in the AI ecosystem.

Participation from Global Enterprises

The summit featured participation from leaders representing globally respected organizations across sectors including technology, banking, consulting, digital services, manufacturing, and global capability centers.

Speakers and CXOs represented globally renowned companies including:

IBM, Bosch, Schneider Electric, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Takeda, Wells Fargo, UBS, DBS Bank, Vodafone Group, Warner Bros Discovery, Swiss Re, PwC, Marsh, JLL, TransUnion, Optum, Kenvue, Broadridge, Tech Mahindra, Progress, Lumen, Upland, Computershare, Clean Harbors, Wissen Technology, Ionic Wealth, Ascent Health Solutions, CloudFulcrum, DWP Global Corp, Adroitent, Quarks Technosoft, E-Solutions, Regalia Business Park, BITSoM, Bhartiya Converge, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Qnity Electronics (a Du Pont Co.), Zelis and many more.

The event fostered high-value networking and collaboration opportunities among industry leaders working at the forefront of enterprise AI adoption.

Strategic Partners:

- Platinum Partner - Regalia Business Parks

- Silver Partners - CloudFulcrum & DWP Global Corp

- Academic Partner - BITSoM

- Branding Partners - E-Solutions, Ascendion, Ionic Wealth, Quarks Technosoft, Progress, Comm Scope, Shyena Tech Yarns, Purechase, Edutech Emerging Tech Labs and Clarity Consulting.

What's Next?

Building on the momentum of the summit, The Leadership Federation will host the 6th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave in Bengaluru on 7-8 April 2026, bringing together one of the largest gatherings of GCC leaders, enterprise innovators, and policymakers in India.

Event Website:

https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/bengaluru

For partnerships, speaking opportunities & delegate inquiries:

+91 72279 93338

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)