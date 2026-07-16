The Leadership Federation Successfully Concludes the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave in Hyderabad

PNN

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave on 9th and 10th July 2026 at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, bringing together 1,000+ delegates, 150+ GCC CXOs, 500+ organizations, and 50+ distinguished speakers from across India's thriving Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem, making it one of the largest GCC leadership gatherings in India.

Advertisement

The two-day leadership summit convened GCC CEOs, Global Business Services (GBS) leaders, CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, technology visionaries, digital transformation leaders, enterprise executives, policymakers, academia, and ecosystem partners to discuss the trends shaping the future of Global Capability Centers and enterprise innovation.

Advertisement

As India's GCC landscape continues its transformation from operational support centers into strategic hubs for innovation, artificial intelligence, engineering, cybersecurity, digital product development, finance, analytics, and enterprise transformation, the Hyderabad edition served as a premier platform for knowledge sharing, strategic collaboration, leadership dialogue, and business networking.

"India's Global Capability Centers have entered a defining era where they are shaping enterprise strategy, driving innovation, accelerating AI adoption, and creating global business value. The overwhelming response to the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave reflects the industry's commitment to collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous innovation. At The Leadership Federation, our vision extends beyond organizing events--we are building a trusted leadership community where decision-makers come together to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and collectively shape the future of India's GCC ecosystem." - Sunny Shah, Founder & CEO, The Leadership Federation

Advertisement

Hyderabad Reinforces Its Position as India's GCC Capital

Home to some of the world's largest Global Capability Centers, Hyderabad has emerged as one of the most influential destinations driving India's GCC growth story. Supported by world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled talent pool, progressive government initiatives, and a vibrant technology ecosystem, the city continues to attract global enterprises looking to build next-generation capability centers.

Against this backdrop, the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave brought together industry leaders to exchange perspectives on the evolving role of GCCs as strategic growth engines for global organizations.

The conclave explored how GCCs are increasingly driving enterprise-wide innovation, enabling AI-led transformation, accelerating digital modernization, strengthening cybersecurity, advancing engineering excellence, improving customer experiences, and delivering strategic business outcomes.

More than just a conference, the event created an environment where decision-makers built meaningful relationships, explored partnerships, exchanged ideas, and collaborated on initiatives that will help shape the future of India's GCC ecosystem.

Where Leadership Meets Enterprise Transformation

A key highlight of the conclave was the keynote address, "Building the Future GCC Ecosystem -- Partnerships, Innovation & Scale," delivered by Ms. Sirisha Voruganti, CEO & Managing Director, Lloyds Technology Centre. Sharing her perspective on the evolving GCC landscape, she emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships, innovation-led growth, and scalable operating models in shaping the next generation of Global Capability Centers. Her address reinforced the need for collaborative ecosystems that enable GCCs to move beyond operational excellence and become strategic drivers of enterprise transformation and global business value.

Throughout the two-day summit, industry experts explored some of the most pressing opportunities and challenges facing modern Global Capability Centers, including:

- AI-powered enterprise transformation

- Digital engineering and innovation

- Cybersecurity and enterprise resilience

- Cloud, data and intelligent automation

- Future-ready talent and leadership

- Workplace transformation and employee experience

- Shared services and operational excellence

- Finance transformation and business services

- Customer experience and digital operations

- Building globally connected innovation ecosystems

The discussions reflected the rapidly evolving role of GCCs as strategic partners influencing enterprise-wide decision-making, innovation, product development, operational excellence, and long-term business growth.

Recognizing Excellence: GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026

One of the defining highlights of the conclave was the GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026, recognizing outstanding leaders, organizations, and innovators who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and business impact across India's Global Capability Center ecosystem.

The awards celebrated excellence across the breadth of the Global Capability Center ecosystem, recognizing exceptional achievements in leadership, artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, engineering, digital transformation, cybersecurity, finance and shared services, human resources, workplace innovation, healthcare, banking and financial services, customer experience, procurement, operations excellence, and enterprise innovation. The awards honored individuals and organizations whose vision, leadership, and contributions are driving business transformation and shaping the future of global enterprises.

"The success of the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave is a reflection of the vibrant and rapidly evolving GCC ecosystem in India. Beyond the sessions and awards, the conclave created an environment for strategic conversations, meaningful partnerships, and knowledge exchange that will continue to influence enterprise transformation long after the event. We are proud to serve as a catalyst for bringing together leaders who are shaping the future of global enterprises." -- Imtiyaz Kungda, COO, The Leadership Federation

Award Winners

- Financial Services Transformation & Global Capability Leadership Excellence Award - Amit Verma

- Future of Healthcare Innovation & Engineering Leadership Award - Amol Kodag

- Excellence in Energy Operations & Engineering Transformation Leadership Award - Anne O'Halloran

- Innovation & AI-First Enterprise Transformation Leadership Award - Apratim Mitra

- Healthcare Technology Innovation Excellence Award - Arun Palivela

- Enterprise Transformation & Operational Excellence Leader Award - Arvind Chittora

- Excellence in Sustainable GCC Leadership - Avinash Samrit

- Enterprise Software Engineering & AI Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Biju Kalleppilli

- Agentic AI & Intelligent Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award - Dr. Ashish Chandra

- Digital Platform & Engineering Excellence Leadership Award - Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi

- People & Culture Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Kalyan Varanasi

- Risk, Governance & AI Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Kingshuk Roy

- Capital Markets Technology & Global Financial Infrastructure Leadership Excellence Award - Ludwig Heinzelmann

- Strategy & Advisory Leadership Excellence Award - Mohith Mohan

- Smart Manufacturing & Industrial AI Transformation Leadership Award - Neeraj Chauhan

- Governance & Enterprise Controls Excellence Award - Nitin Naredi

- Aerospace Digital Engineering & Innovation Leadership Excellence - Phani Ammi Raju Pothula

- Digital Innovation & Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Prashant Vijay

- Excellence in Credit Risk, Data & AI-Driven Financial Services Transformation Award - RUPESSH GOEL

- Real Estate Strategy & Workplace Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Sandip Patnaik

- Excellence in Digital Commerce & Global Supply Chain Technology Leadership Award - Sanjeev Gupta

- Healthcare Transformation & Strategic Leadership Excellence Award - Saurabh Bali

- People & Talent Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Shashi Mishra

- Visionary Leadership & Enterprise Transformation Excellence Award - Sirisha Voruganti

- Global R&D & Engineering Transformation Leadership Award - Srikanth Nagaraj

- Technology & Digital Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Srinivas Addala

- Enterprise Value Creation & Digital Transformation Leadership Award - Srinivas Nandigam

- Excellence in Global Technology Delivery & Engineering Leadership - Subba Perepa

- Global Reinsurance Technology & Platform Innovation Award - Valli Bollavaram

- Visionary GCC Leadership Excellence Award - Vijayaraman Subramanian

- Integrated Care Ecosystem Leadership Excellence Award - Vishal Lathwal

- Talent Strategy & Workforce Innovation Leadership Award - Vishnu Lalchand

- Enterprise FinTech Strategy & Innovation Leadership Award - Vivek Avvari

- Excellence in GCC Talent Acquisition - Ruchi Roy

- Corporate Litigation Leader of the Year - Sachin Pujari

- AI Innovation of the Year - Insurance - Acess Meditech

- Global Technology & Site IT Leadership Excellence Award - Alok Diwakar

- Future of Healthcare Innovation & Engineering Leadership Award - Amol Kodag

- Talent Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Angel Mathew

- Excellence in HR Operations Excellence & People Services Leadership - Arun Kumar Sahu

- Industrial AI & Deep Tech Innovation Leadership Excellence Award - Bhaskar Sinha

- Digital Assets & Tokenized Fund Infrastructure Leadership Excellence Award - Cristina Gomez Asencio

- Healthcare Technology Transformation Leadership Award - Himanshu Gandhi

- Global Finance COE & Operating Model Innovation Award - Kiran Pisapati

- Excellence in Global Finance Leadership & Digital Media Transformation Award - Komal Ahuja

- Excellence in Global Innovation Leadership & Digital Transformation Award - Krishna Kallepalli

- Digital Supply Chain & Manufacturing Excellence Leadership Award - Kusum Sharma

- Excellence in GCC Site Leadership & Operational Excellence Award - Makarand Kulkarni

- Software Engineering & Digital Innovation Leadership Excellence Award - Mallikarjunarao Ragampudi

- Global Delivery & Business Services Leadership Award - Nitisha Prakash

- Commercial Finance & Enterprise Value Creation Leadership Excellence Award - Puneet Varshney

- Excellence in Global Infrastructure & Cloud Transformation Leadership Award - Rajat Arora

- Excellence in AI-Driven Test Automation & Engineering Transformation Leadership Award - Ratnakumar Gorthi

- Enterprise Application Engineering & Platform Transformation Leadership Excellence Award - Sankar Subramaniam

- Healthcare Product Strategy & Innovation Leadership Award - Saurabh Mishra

- Excellence in People Experience & Digital HR Transformation Leadership Award - Shilpa Reddy

- Global Business Operations & Governance Leadership Award - Swaminathan Babu

- Excellence in Enterprise Architecture & Digital Platform Engineering Leadership Award - Tirupathi Dockara

- AI-Driven Enterprise Architecture & Cloud Transformation Leadership Award - Vijaya Kadiyala

- Excellence in Finance Transformation & Intelligent Finance Advisory Leadership Award - Vinay Shukla

- Change Management & Organizational Excellence Leadership Award - Vivek Sahni

- Global Talent Leadership Award - Naresh Nuthulapati

- Outstanding Leadership in Risk, Compliance and Legal Strategy - Zuber Syed

- Enterprise Workspace Transformation Company of the Year - Cherry Hill Interiors Private Limited

- GCC Talent Leaders - Avensys Consulting

- Managed Office Provider of the Year - UrbanWrk

- Data-Driven Talent Leadership Award - Charles Doss

- Operation Excellence Leader of the Year - Rahul Gandhi

Each award category reflected The Leadership Federation's commitment to recognizing individuals and organizations that continue to raise the benchmark for innovation, leadership, and enterprise excellence.

A Platform Driving Collaboration Across the GCC Ecosystem

The 8th GCC Leadership Conclave once again demonstrated the importance of bringing together enterprise leaders, technology innovators, academia, solution providers, and strategic partners under one platform.

Beyond the conference sessions, the event facilitated high-value networking, business meetings, knowledge exchange, and collaborative discussions that encouraged stronger partnerships across the GCC community.

As organizations continue investing in AI, digital transformation, intelligent automation, engineering capabilities, and global operations, collaborative platforms such as the GCC Leadership Conclave play an increasingly important role in enabling industry-wide learning and ecosystem development.

"Every edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave is built around one objective--to create genuine value for our delegates, partners, speakers, and the broader GCC ecosystem. Seeing over 1,000 leaders come together to exchange insights, forge partnerships, and celebrate excellence is a testament to the strength of this growing community and the collective ambition to shape the future of enterprise innovation." -- Harsh Patel, VP - Client Relations, The Leadership Federation

Sponsors & Partners

The 8th GCC Leadership Conclave was supported by an exceptional group of partners committed to advancing India's Global Capability Center ecosystem.

The event was supported by SHI as the GCC CXO Round Table Partner, Concentrix as the Gold Partner, BenQ as the GCC Workspace Technology Partner, IBS Business School as the GCC Academic Partner, ai4process as the Silver Partner, Regalia Business Parks as the GCC Real Estate Partner, AFC as the GCC Workspace Transformation Partner, and Magsmen as the Strategic Partner.

The conclave also received valuable ecosystem support from EDB, eSolutions, Happiest Minds, DTEN, C Prompt Solutions, CompanyStore.io, Famli, Halozen.ai, Intervue, and Orisenc Technologies, whose participation further enriched discussions around enterprise innovation, technology, digital transformation, workplace excellence, talent, and business growth.

The Leadership Federation extends its sincere appreciation to all sponsors and partners whose continued support helped create one of India's most impactful leadership platforms for the Global Capability Center community.

Looking Ahead: BFSI Leadership Conclave

Building on the tremendous success of the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave, The Leadership Federation is now preparing to host the BFSI Leadership Conclave, bringing together senior leaders from Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, FinTech, regulatory bodies, technology providers, and the broader financial services ecosystem.

The conclave will focus on the future of financial services through discussions around AI-driven banking, digital transformation, cybersecurity, risk and compliance, customer experience, cloud technologies, data analytics, fintech innovation, enterprise modernization, and the evolving financial landscape.

The event aims to create another high-impact platform where industry leaders can connect, collaborate, exchange insights, and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of the BFSI sector.

About The Leadership Federation

The Leadership Federation is one of India's leading executive leadership communities dedicated to fostering collaboration among enterprise leaders, industry experts, academia, policymakers, innovators, and technology partners.

Through its flagship conferences, leadership summits, executive roundtables, networking forums, research initiatives, and industry recognition programs, The Leadership Federation provides a trusted platform for thought leadership, strategic partnerships, business collaboration, and ecosystem development.

With a rapidly expanding community representing Global Capability Centers, Global Business Services, Information Technology, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Engineering, Human Resources, Finance, Procurement, and Enterprise Operations, The Leadership Federation continues to strengthen India's position as a global destination for enterprise innovation and leadership excellence.

For partnerships, speaking opportunities and delegate inquiries: +91 72279-93338

BFSI Leadership Conclave: gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/bfsi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)